In This Dimension

The evil that works to surround and drown freedom is not a particular political party, it's a culture that insists they are owed "something". That something may be perks, or money, or a get-out-of-jail card that never expires. Maybe it's something else. No matter what "it" is, it is culturally and legally revolting. People who diminish others for their own profit are disgusting, and must be removed. You decide how to do that.

We've been double-tapped by corrupt politicians and a pliable media, never knowing the actual truth. This leads to apathy. Your writing shines a light into the darkness, and I thank you for it.

To all those who abuse their fellow man by skulking in the shadows, working to remove our freedoms, I say that when you are caught (and you will be), don't look to those you abused for mercy. When the truth is known, your walls and guards will not be enough to protect you. The law, the real constitutional law, will end your run, and good riddance.

