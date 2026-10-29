It’s pretty clear - and ought always to have been - that entitlement breeds contempt. Contempt by those being entitled for those doing the entitling.

And it’s past obvious that the cohort doing the entitling - white men - of those being entitled without regard to the lack of value they bring to society - minorities and white women - finds itself holding the dirty end of the stick.

If you don’t see the utter contempt held for white men by women and minorities, you really have stopped paying attention to 21st-Century America. Just watch any pink-hat parade and ask yourself: Who is supporting these absurd women who can be out in the middle of the week running around protesting “the patriarchy,” other than their employed husbands, that self-same “patriarchy?”

It’s not just Affirmative Action and DEI. It’s what white men do without thinking on a daily basis: holding the door, carrying the package, offering his seat, allowing her to precede him through that door and into a room, giving up a job or education slot to the less-capable without rioting in the streets over the lack of opportunity to better ourselves and our own children, opportunity we gave away voluntarily ... and are held in contempt by those demanding yet more for our having done so.

It’s inventing the modern world, drilling the oil, mining the iron and coal and copper, smelting the steel, laying the track, paving the roads, digging the trenches for water and sewer and electricity, running the high-voltage lines across thousands of miles of prairie, deserts and mountains, and the power plants creating that voltage, testing the aircraft, building & loading & driving & unloading the trucks, farming the produce and manning the machinery producing what’s in those trucks, raising the cattle, fishing the crab and salmon, cutting the timber and building the housing, it’s a thousand things we do because we’ve always done them, because of cognition, because of main strength, because we are willing to take the risk to make our families and our civilization better. Because we can.

Because we build and maintain what we build and maintain for the betterment of our society. We always have and always will because nobody else can. If others could, we’d see no Third World and a First World everywhere; we’d see a successful matriarchy somewhere, anywhere, in history. The absence is proof of the incapacity.

Because a man can take risks unreasonable for those who give birth, because we did these things while she raised the next generation. We did them for her and for our future generations.

She no longer is raising the next generation. She’s terminating it in her womb or murdering it in her basement with other women cheering her on, while telling us we are the ones counterproductive to society. She’s employed by NGOs using the taxes on our earnings to destroy our culture, our civilization and the families for whom we work. Yet, still, we entitle her.

She no longer brings value to a marriage in which she refuses intimacy - the only remaining reason for any man to marry, as traditional roles of wives of cooking and cleaning and being a “helpmeet” vanished into the anti-civilization sewer that is “feminism,” while our children, home, car, earnings and savings disappear into her account at her whim under divorce laws - with her filing the supermajority of divorces, with our choice now being entitling her or leaving behind fatherless children...

There is a reason Pandora and Eve were female

Our entitlement of women, from opening her door to allowing her to vote is a relic of a better, safer, more caring, and more productive and populated past, values she no longer brings to the present. (What will she do once the inevitable alternative arrives? It is past-evident she isn’t planning for that future.)

There is no task a woman can do better than a man, period. Not even tasks society still sees as “woman’s work.” All the world’s top chefs are men; fatherless children are the bane of every society. Our female educator cohort (remember when we called them “teachers” and the could?) propagandizes rather than educates.

Not a cognitive task (white men populate the upper end of the IQ curve), not a manual task (see above and any job listings requiring strength or risk).

Why do we still entitle her? Why do we entitle minorities who bring, and can bring, nothing to modernity due to an IQ barely, if at all, able to comprehend the world around them, let alone to maintain or improve our world?

We are paying for their destruction with entitlement. Who paid the taxes to clean up the mess left by BLM? How much productivity and prosperity have we lost through “Equal Opportunity,” “Equal Outcome,” Griggs, and MBE/WBE? We will never know.

What has been the response to this entitlement? Contempt.

Here’s a thought: white men need to stop entitling others by race or sex. Just treat everyone equally. A person qualified TO DO THE WORK BEST... gets the work.

There’s a name for this: “Equality.” It’s what every “equal rights” group makes bank pretending to want, though none of them do.

All of these groups, from African Americans demanding “reparations” for living orders of magnitude better than they’d be living had their ancestors not been brought to America, to “feminists” demanding roles in positions for which men are better-qualified, from high-cognition tasks in corporations, to managing advertising campaigns, to infantry and policing, demands to be treated as superior to the men displaced by their demands and our entitlement of them. For those in the back, reducing standards means being treated in a superior fashion…

If a woman refuses to provide what only she can provide, a future, why entitle her to do what men can do better instead of ensuring her duty to the community, the society, the culture, the civilization, and, ultimately, the future of the human race? A duty we, literally, cannot survive without? Only women can birth our future, and only white men have proven through the millennia to be able to make that future better.

If a minority will not or cannot do what white men can do: invent and maintain the modern world, why entitle them? If you disagree with that, better take a look at Zimbabwe or South Africa, post-whites...

“All men are created equal,” is a necessary guidepost on the road to a free society. Even replacing “men” with “people” remains a human good... yet exists only within the civilization created by ... white men.

So why don’t we demand and practice it?

Entitlement is treating people unequally. It’s how we got to the messy crossroads at which we now find ourselves.

Let’s start treating people equally.

From classical Greece and Rome, to the Industrial Revolution, to the creation of America, no one has worked harder for longer to create liberty and prosperity than white men, nor been more successful at doing so. Nor so attacked for having done so.

How about we treat white men equally?

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