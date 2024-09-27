Some friends are having discussion regarding the impact of religion and the Enlightenment on the Woke narrative and devolution of the West. They all are more deeply versed in the theological aspects of the discussion than I, so my point is that I view the issue of our devolution differently – and in a way that may lend itself to an easier fix.

I'd prefer to think that the issue with government and its devolution is less esoteric. I'm a rules-based guy placing discipline and duty above just about everything. As Robert E Lee said,

Duty then is the sublimest word in the English language. You should do your duty in all things. You can never do more. You should never wish to do less.

This is table stakes in any society built on the Rule of Law. But it means, at-root, getting off one's ass to do what must be done; not being lazy.

First off, did the Enlightenment "fail?" Much discussion surrounds today in this regard.

Speaking, as we all are, from a post- Enlightenment position, it seems naïve to assume the partial displacement of faith by reason would not happen as man evolved. If hitting a guy over the head with an oak branch worked better than a willow branch, one would begin to wonder "why?" as he went looking for oak. The "whys" only will – and still do – continue to increase, and the "so what's" decrease... the "whys" today are leading us to Mars...

This partial displacement is "tension of Athens and Jerusalem."

Is reason the adjunct of faith? Could reason – as we discern it in the West – occur without our faith and its concept of free will? See Islam for the answer: No.

Humans, arguably as all mammals, once they've achieved a dependable food source, cleared their range of enemies and resource competitors, and satiated their mating instinct, are lazy. Laziness is evolutionary: spending calories unnecessarily is anti-evolutionary.

Look at a bear or lion after lunch when no competitors are around, and the females are not in heat, and antelope are all over the nearby plain. Look at a welfare bum on the couch instead of finding a job when jobs are advertised in every store in the city. Same-same. But only one will get off his ass when he needs food.

Because we were so successful in sourcing food, because the West became so successful in dominating or removing competitors, clearing competitors from our - let's call it "hunting grounds" for short, and because we created so much labor-saving technology for the home, giving rise to feminism that perhaps never would have occurred without the vacuum cleaner, the electric and natgas oven and range, food distribution to stores rather than harvesting one's own garden, and mechanized transportation to the grocery store, our laziness is foreordained. Our free will enables us to move past this laziness and effect the changes necessary to continue to advance – or not, and to just remain on the couch.

Some friends reject the Bill of Rights as anything written both gives a feeling of security to those willingly abiding by it and creates loopholes those unwilling to do so, who will use the “letter of the law” to get around the "spirit" to avoid responsibility - laziness.

I disagree.

A written set of rules is the only reason we have guns today. But why are we disallowed free speech and assembly? Freedom from search? Speedy trial?

Laziness.

We have chosen, arguably since WW2, and likely because our global dominance was so comprehensive, laziness.

Too lazy to enforce the Constitution, too lazy to force our hirelings to do the jobs for which we hired them, too lazy to fire them and find new hirelings to do their jobs, and too lazy to ensure everyone makes their own way, with exceptions for those who can not, not for those who will not, we find ourselves in a ditch of our own making.

So we've walked away from Athens. Fake "science," on food & pharma, the increasingly recognized health impact, and the science replication crisis are the results.

Too lazy to go to church and ensure our progeny are inculcated with the faith that bore Western Civ, we've walked away from Jerusalem, as well. Fake "religion," such as wokeism, LGBTQ, CRT... are the results.

I've put a couple of pieces in the past few months on my Substack that, without the above preamble, discuss ways to fix the problem of the Deep State. They require discipline it's arguable we no longer have; we certainly aren't expressing it by requiring it of our hirelings.

If our enforcement hirelings in the various municipal, state and federal executive branches reject the delegation we have given them to enforce the rules, and we shirk from our responsibility to enforce our rules ourselves, decreasing security is the only possible result. Right now, we are choosing decreased security rather than stacking malefactors like cordwood... which is the responsibility we have to our society; see: Springfield and any border city for the result of this choice.

If our legislative hirelings refuse their job description to enact laws WE want and refuse to control the purse by cutting-off compensation to failed executive actors NOT doing what WE want, the only result is what we see: open borders, decarcerated thugs, the displacement, murder and rape of the most vulnerable...and our own future – our society’s women and children.

As long as we willingly pay taxes to a federal government doing things they are prohibited by the Constitution from doing, and as long as we are too lazy to change that by enforcing the rules, none of this can or will change and the swamp only will deepen, freedom will vanish, security will be nonexistent.

Because we are lazy.

What is government allowed to do? See the Enumerated Powers for their authorized powers; these do not include, among other issues: foreign aid, undeclared wars, police powers, education, sports, marriage... basically the authority delegated to the federal government includes none of the issues dividing America today or giving the Deep State its power.

Want to "drain the swamp?"

Enforce the rules.

Want to end the divisiveness society today?

Same answer.

Fixing Athens cannot and will not happen without the discipline to enforce our rules: the Constitution. And without discipline, no form of government can be envisioned or executed. We can be lazy or free.

Why do we not enforce our rules – the constitution - today? The laziness born of the lack of challenge to our (Western Civ) rule, the replacement – due to laziness – of Christianity with Woke, which is nothing more or less than fake Christianity, and, of course, the enfranchisement of those who value empathy over force (government) hold the key to our ability to satiate our evolutionary mating instinct without the violence required for non-permissive sex.

As we can see in the current presidential campaign, the role of sex provider drives women more than their own prosperity, more than their own security and that of their offspring, more than achieving their evolutionary and species purpose of fertility.

The entire feminist idea of "just" a mother… is obscene. What higher purpose could there possibly be for man or woman than to ensure the future of the species and discipline of our offspring?

Why do feminists reject motherhood? Laziness; and as I noted recently, the childishness of "anything men can do women can do better" is put paid by the demonstrable failure of women in performing even their evolutionary task of motherhood without a man; see the result of fatherless children. The issue of fatherlessness begetting serious misbehavior tracks across mammal species, most often documented in Elephants.

As with 19A ratification, a majority of men will vote as their current or prospective sex provider dictates; the idea of women voting as men dictate cannot explain either the 18th or 19th Amendments; only the inverse can. It certainly is arguable that this is not something that can be overcome.

Let's say that, pre-19A, half the men voted for (shorthand) force and half for empathy. Post-19A, if the male vote remained about evenly split (it didn't; ratifying 19A required a supermajority of men, but let's pretend...), and if even as low as 75% of women voted empathy, suddenly the combined vote was an empathy majority or supermajority and the force necessary for any government by rules vanished, replacing force with the sadz. Result: a majority vote for “Oh, that poor…” illegal alien, bad teacher “doing her best,” incarcerated (fatherless) thug, etc. Essentially all the social pathologies running rampant across the West today.

It's difficult to pin the evolution of Western democracies on anything other than replacing force (which is REQUIRED for the rule of law to function) with empathy. This is why.

History shows that if we continue our current and accelerating devolution, a Strong Man is the only result. Our path cannot continue for much longer.

We can choose the discipline to end our laziness and again live in a secure, prosperous society under law, or by not making this choice, to continue to devolve until violence and a Strong Man arise to enforce his law, which may or may not result in a free society.

It seems to me that enforcing extant rules is an easier task than overturning and replacing centuries of failed religion.

It's our choice. It needs to be made soon.

