The Minneapolis street violence has never been about immigration. It was kicked off, encouraged, and funded by Walz to distract from his multi-billion-dollar scam aided by the Somalidiots, and extended and the temperature raised with the exposure of his SignalGate group.

At least two Democrat Minnesota state officials and a campaign adviser to Tim Walz, Amanda Koehler, have allegedly been identified as “admins” and “dispatchers” in a now-leaked Signal group chat used to stalk and impede federal immigration operations in the state.

How do we know? Easy: This level of street violence is not going on in any other D jurisdiction in which ICE is active but in which the local D leadership doesn’t need to hide massive fraud.

Essentially, Walz(D) and the various government(D) officials in the SignalGate chat are encouraging their constituents to go out into the street to commit felonies (interfere with law enforcement, carry guns without ID, blockade LEOs, etc.) and to get killed ... to hide the illicit money grubbing of those same Democrat politicians.

The Pretti & Good street deaths were simply useful idiots who actually thought Walz and the Democrat party really believed in the law and were interested in the safety of MN residents. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Walz seems bothered not at all that his actions and rhetoric are getting people killed. Those deaths are distracting from his illegal SomaliGate fraud, so it’s all good.

What Walz & his ilk actually believe is that it’s just fine to get their voters killed to hide their fraud. THAT is what this is all about. (Kinda like DementiaJoe(D) blowing up Ukraine to hide his money laundering. Notice a trend, anyone? Buehler?)

There’s stupid, and there’s get-yourself-killed-for-lying-cheating-stealing-authoritarian-politicians stupid.

At the end of the day, MN residents have reached the “good and hard” phase of democracy.

H. L. Mencken on democracy:

Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.

And I guarantee you, these same voters will vote for a Democrat – again – next time. It really must suck to be that stupid.

Share