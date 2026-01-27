In This Dimension

It's amazing how people can be fooled into believing almost anything. In the case we're talking about it's the Democrats who are doing the lying, stealing, and graft, but you Republicans shouldn't throw a block party yet. You've been as guilty in your own gutless way as the Democrats, but we are discussing the "Party of the (Communist) People" so here we go.

The issues we see in "D" cities and states are directly caused by blue leadership that have lied to their voters (and the voters believed them). Now, some of the "D" voting blocs, like the Blacks, Hispanics, young white men, and many in the middle of conservative vs liberal politics, are abandoning the "D" party, they needed replacements.

You all know the rest, and now we have 20,000,000 (low estimate) illegals in the country who weren't the best their countries had to offer in the first place here sucking on the federal teat.

It wasn't so long ago that when you mentioned illegals, the first thing that came to many minds was a Hispanic construction worker, but no more. Now the image that pops into your head is a Somali running a "Learing Center". Same game, different players, but all recruited by the "D" team.

Just remember who actually started the illegal invasion of the US (thanks Lyndon Johnson) with the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. It's been downhill since then. Both sides (R&D) contributed when in power and complained when they were not.

Is it possible that it isn't really a political party that's at fault, but politicians? You betcha!

