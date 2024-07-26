The UN, WHO, WEF, EU, US & Western political establishments, etc., are doing their best to weed-out the productive and ensure the advance of the unproductive, whether unproductive by choice, intellectual capacity, or inclination. “Unproductive” includes, of course, the lack of production of babies, without which the West will fail, and which is the entire purpose of feminism and government support of both that destructive ideology, and of the celebration of child sexual mutilation and sterilization occurring under the guise of “transgender.”

This is past-evident not only by the various and sundry policies promoting incompetence and devaluing competence, but also by implicit government support in not arresting and imprisoning those violently protesting Western Civ (pro-Palestinian riots and vandalism), those blocking freedom of movement (who, in the interest of chlorinating the gene pool, should just be run over), and those defacing and destroying the art and science that no other civilization has shown any ability or inclination to produce: literature, statuary, painting, architecture, music composition, calculus, physics, astronomy, etc.

Which makes perfect sense from the perspective of globalist tyranny.

As I keep noting, the “Great Replacement” is about the destruction of whites, the ONLY cohort that EVER has risen successfully to overthrow tyranny.

If they don’t get rid of us, they will not succeed - and they know this. It is the entire reason behind the “anti-whiteness” campaigns of governments, corporations and academia, and for the importation of the global south to, and against the wishes of, the no-longer-self-governing global north.

Nobody wanting to dominate the world cares about the global south, and there is no reason they should; these people never progressed past Neolithic.

All modernity in the global south is post-contact. Not only are they not a threat to any modern cohort, they also are perfectly adapted to enslavement as they have no philosophical or moral tradition to oppose it. All opposition to slavery is a consequence of Western Civilization, specifically Christianity, and one need be only historically aware – not a Bible-thumper - to recognize this fact.

Overthrow the West and opposition to slavery evaporates.

All Neolithics have and do indulge in slavery, from the “noble savage” of North America, to the largest, wealthiest empire in pre-contact Africa, Mali, whose wealth was built on gold – and slavery.

The globalists still will require workers to serve their lattes and landfill their garbage and sweep their streets and wash their self-driving cars. Where do you think they plan to get these workers once they’ve overthrown the West?

The idea we’re being forced back to a feudal existence while removing those – European men – who, uniquely, forced our way out of it, is difficult or impossible to discount at this point. And women voting to be taken care of by the State – which is what all welfare and affirmative action policies are about – are fully-onboard without realizing the second-order consequences of this road we all, women included, are being driven down.

Perhaps too dystopian, perhaps not: once a feudal existence has been recreated and the balance of serfs-to-lords has been adjusted to the satisfaction of the lords, the idea that population will not be controlled to ensure that balance is a childish fantasy. Women will be denied birth control anytime the lords foresee a future population reduction below their needs, and infanticide will ensure a population no larger than the lords desire. What, exactly, do you think is driving the new trend of euthanizing adults and demanding abortion to the first birthday of a child, if not the societal regularization of population control by the ruling class?

The childish idea that collectivism will not, as it always has, result in a totalitarian structure accompanied by mass democide, cannot be taken seriously. Not only has democide – ALWAYS – followed collectivist / Marxist totalitarianism, note, also, that the globalists are freely telling the world that the global population must be reduced by about seven billion people.

Not believing an enemy when he is telling you who he is, is a fatal mistake.

As noted, only Western men ever have stopped tyranny.

Which leaves us with the question posed in the title and in popular music when the political left was still pro-speech and anti-war, over a half-century ago:

Does anybody really know what time it is? Does anybody really care?

The time is getting late…

