One of the fascinating outcomes of the anti-critical-thinking “education” of the American franchise since the unionization of teachers (EO 10988; JFK) is the idea that tariffs are a problem – critical thinking certainly has taken a backseat to propaganda. On both sides of the aisle.

The thought process downstream from tariffs vs no-tariffs needs to be this:

If you want a first world country, you must pay first world wages. Really – it’s not rocket science (and we can’t even do that anymore – ask Boeing).

The anti-tariff idea simply is a something-for-nothing idea. It’s pure nonsense. One needs to be dumber than a Fifth Grader to accept it.

If I can buy a product from a domestic manufacturer for $9.99 – and have a job to earn that $9.99, that means sales of the product, manufacture of the product, development of the raw materials to make – and transport, warehouse, distribute, sell – that product, which means jobs, families, prosperity and a future.

If I am offered the same product from a foreign manufacturer for $8.99 – but my job was offshored to “save” that $1.00, then no job, no families, no prosperity. And no purchase of that product.

And the downstream effect of no families is no consumers and no jobs – at all, and devolution to a third world society. A further consequence of no jobs is a welfare society with ever-fewer workers supporting ever-more non-workers.

Then the same Chamber of Commerce idiots who offshored our prosperity find themselves with no customers, no workers, no sales, no profits and no tax revenue, so they import illiterates who are unable to compete in any first world economy in the fantasy that they will increase our prosperity, rather than being a drain on the public fisc, on the safety of our people, and will crowd-out those here legally in schools, hospitals, lodgings, etc.

Remember “No one is above the law?” HAHAHA …except Democrats and illegal aliens.

Look at the Haitian situation. The morons in the Springfield government are ecstatic that these violent illiterates are “saving” the town. No – they’re just recycling tax dollars taken from prosperous jurisdictions to transfer into the local tills in Springfield – rather than leaving those tax dollars where they were earned to allow those communities to prosper from their own labor.

Do you think anyone in western North Carolina today wants their tax dollars filling retail coffers in OH?

As Trump – correctly – points out here, tariffs provide prosperity. Income tax does not.

The anti-tariff right pretending that tariffs increase the cost of goods are telling only half of the equation: If you don’t have a job due to offshoring, it doesn’t matter how little the product costs, you can’t afford it. And if you offshore the jobs, you get dockworkers running the entire economy. I’ve got nothing against dockworkers, and the fact that the raise they want over a few years won’t keep up with Bidenflation – which Kamalaflation will make even worse – is an argument in their favor.

But if we hadn’t offshored our economy, it wouldn’t matter.

And you can lay THAT at the feet of the Mitt Romneys, Bain Capitals, McKinsey consultants and GOPe imbeciles of the country.

