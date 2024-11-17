Since the election, and doubtless continuing to Trump's inauguration and beyond, we will be hearing, reading and seeing nonsense from bad actors and the media hiding them that "revenge" is wrong, immature, unworthy, tit-for-tat pettiness, etc.

This is complete and utter nonsense.

What the swamp and its defenders call "revenge," rightly are named "consequences." Laws with no consequences are no more than guidelines to be followed – or not – at one’s whim. America is not “a nation under guidelines,” or “a nation under whim.”

We are a nation under law.

Or so we think. What happens to the two men discussed below will show to our citizens and to the world if we any longer believe that.

Violating the law, one's oath, the traditions of the country & culture in which one lives must have consequences and these consequences must be at least as consequential as - and preferably more consequential than the laws, traditions and customs violated, with the goal of future deterrence.

The trust of the sovereign people of America, when placed into the hands of those we hire to run our country, must be accepted, acted upon and not thrown away at their desire. Those we put into office must accept that trust and act accordingly. If they choose not to accept that trust, but, instead, to follow their own whim, the reaction by a lawful society must be consequential, harsh, and significant enough to deter future bad actors.

If we cannot trust our government we are living in a dictatorship.

While many individuals have proven themselves unworthy of public trust and protecting the rule of law, two names rise above all others: Mayorkas and Milley.

Milley

In establishing an unofficial, i.e. personal and covert, back-channel to China’s military commanders, America's primary geostrategic opponent, with the stated intention of alerting them to and in advance of any orders from America’s Commander-In-Chief regarding the use of force, Milley unquestionably committed treason. There is no other word that accurately describes his actions and choices.

He directly disobeyed his oath of office, violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice, endangered the civilian control of America's military, broke his word as the senior officer to the millions of servicemen and women in our armed forces, and destroyed the trust of 330 million Americans in the most powerful military in the world to ensure that our military remains under civilian control.

It is difficult to think of anything he could have done that could be more dangerous.

Milley actively subverted the Constitution and violated the trust of all those he served. He must be prosecuted by a General Court Martial. Because he has admitted his unquestionably treasonous actions in writing, he must be found guilty - and hanged for the treason he committed. Or “treason” has no meaning and no consequences…

People may wish to put aside his actions for a scolding. These people don't grasp the damage he did. Again - he actively subverted the civilian control of the military, a, perhaps the, core precept of self-government.

Milley did more damage to civilian-military relations than any before him. General MacArthur publicly questioned decisions of his CINC, President Truman, and immediately was relieved of command. Milley actively and covertly violated civilian control of the military and is walking around free.

Do we believe in the Rule of Law…. Or not?

Mayorkas

Mayorkas is at least as traitorous as any think.

Mayorkas committed, literally, millions of felonies, one for each illegal border-crosser. He compounded these by illegally using taxpayer dollars to fly illegal aliens into and within our country, pay their room & board & expenses while here, and to kick citizens out of hotels, hospitals, and schools to house those he brought in in violation of the law and the trust placed in him by the sovereign, self-governing citizens of our nation.

He illegally committed “takings” against civilian hotel ownership to house those he broke the law to bring here. He demonstrated only contempt for the law, and for the Congress to which he lied, perjuring himself nonstop in every appearance as they executed their Constitutional duty to duly oversee him. He could not have violated his oath of office more plainly and blatantly as he invited aliens in, produced a phone app for them to break the law it is his job to enforce, per his oath of office, and - again – violated the trust of 330,000,000 Americans.

Mayorkas must be prosecuted, with any reference by him of “following orders” responded to with the Nuremberg verdict: One cannot legitimately follow illegal, immoral orders, period.

When declared “guilty,” as he must be for admitted actions, he must serve, sequentially, a sentence for each and every one of the millions of felonies he committed against the American government and rule of law. He never again should see the light of day. His choice.

But I doubt he’ll even be investigated.

Milley must be prosecuted and hanged, for that is the sentence for treason. He lacks even a Nuremberg excuse of “Following orders;” he just made up his treasonous decisions and choices on his own

He may be indicted…

It is the anticipated lack of consequences that is the problem.

We and numerous pundits can yak all day about the good & bad of “retribution.” The crimes of these two men are far more serious than to be treated only with official recrimination and condemnation. This has nothing to do with “retribution.” It has everything to do with America standing – or not – for the Rule of Law. It could not be more plain.

If the law isn’t followed, if government officials ignoring it have no consequences, then the law is meaningless and all we did on November 5, 2024, was to change-out the rule of one man for that of another – while completely banishing from the public discussion and vocabulary, and from future government actions, “The Rule of Law.”

That only can – and will – result in the end of the American Experiment in self-government as a complete failure.

