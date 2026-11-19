Tariffs. I have yet to read any popular pundits discussing tariff realities honestly. The issue always is presented as though only tariffs on imports matter, when tariffs on exports (imports to the tariffing countries) matter as much, or more.

The reason for this is that these pundits are invested in - and only in - lower product and service prices, and higher share prices. The idea they give a damn about working Americans is absurd. They tell you tariffs are bad. Cui bono? They do. You? You’re in the unemployment line.

Contra this article, ag no longer runs our economy, western countries are far more equal in production capability (as long as the idiot klimate kult isn’t allowed to ruin them), and it’s time for the American worker to quit subsidizing countries that blew themselves up in their wars.

Saving a dollar on a product by not tariffing it is not good economic policy when the job to make it, and the wage or salary for the worker no longer employed to make it, went overseas.

As discussed and presented to readers in America, “free trade” traditionally - since WW2 when our workers rebuilt the world our current trading partners blew up - means no tariffs on imports regardless of foreign tariffs on our exports. Which is just stupid. Paying hundreds of dollars to export groceries to Canada, while Canada exports that bag of groceries here for free is not “free trade,” it’s a free ride. On American producers. On you.

For trade actually to be “free,” neither import nor export tariffs would exist, or tariffs would be reciprocal: We export a car to Europe for a $500 tariff, and we import a car from Europe for a $500 tariff.

But that is not the tariff world American politicians have accepted since WW2, nor which Democrats and RINO politicians demand for their low-IQ voters. It is, as Trump is proving, the tariff world that can and is fixing stuff that jobs removed by non-reciprocal tariffs that have broken on American workers for decades.

Did the world stop needing steel when our steel workers got laid off and their plants closed? Nope. Those blast furnaces opened in Korea, Japan and China. Why on earth would I care that Hosung, Morimoto and Lee have a job and steel costs less, if Fred and Bob are unemployed and can’t buy the car built with that steel?

As Trump has shown, tariffs move jobs here. Tens of thousands of them.

Audi reportedly calculated that avoiding Trump’s tariffs could pay for a new American factory in four years. Read that again. A foreign automaker can potentially finance an entire American manufacturing facility with the money it saves by producing vehicles here instead of importing them. That’s the economic incentive Trump’s tariffs are designed to create. And it’s precisely the part of the equation that Adam Kinzinger, David Frum, Mitt Romney, and the Never Trump free-trade worshippers keep conveniently ignoring.

An employed worker can buy something costing a buck more; an unemployed worker cannot buy something costing a buck less.

That is the tariff discussion in one sentence.

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