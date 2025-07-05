By now you probably are aware of the flooding in Texas on 4 July 2025. As of this writing, at least 27 people are confirmed to have been killed by floodwaters from the Guadalupe River, which rose over 26 feet in 45 minutes in the dark early hours of that morning.

Another two dozen people, mostly campers - young girls from a girls’ camp on the banks of that river - still are missing.

One young woman survived being swept away by floodwaters for 15 miles, around debris and under bridges, until she was able to grab and haul herself into a tree above the waterline where she was seen and then rescued, suffering from being battered and bruised but somehow still alive after her journey in the cold, dark waters. It seems that her parents and an uncle and aunt also were swept-away from their vacation spot at 4:30 am when the river and tragedy struck. They have not been found.

These are people – dead, broken, injured, missing. People about whom families and friends do care, and we must care. People with families who may never know what happened to their loved ones – other than that they were ripped away from life in a dark, cold flood of sheer terror.

We often listen to Democrats yammer on and on about being the party of tolerance, of caring. A party that pretends to care about others and is never more content than when accusing others of being uncaring.

Here are responses to this tragedy from those Democrats.

As a friend notes today, a day after this tragedy, “ALL Dems are low-life a**holes. Zero exceptions.”

