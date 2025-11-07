The young & the reckless, kiddies and AWFLs, just handed the most important city in the world to a communist jihadi, while Barbie Bondi has been handing out Get Out Of Jail Free cards to the crooks and traitors of the DementiaJoe administration.

What’s that got to do with the moon?

For those old enough to remember, the Apollo moon missions were canceled because “we still have poor at home on whom we should be spending our tax dollars.” The completed Saturn-V rocket for Apollo 18 (2025 equivalent cost: $42B) is laying on the ground at the Kennedy Space Center, exhibit to Democrats turning their backs on our future. They’ve just done it again.

The actions of idiot voters in NY, the non-pursuit of corrupt government and “NGO” criminals by Barbie, the insatiable RINO demand to clutch pearls, all will ensure low R turnout in the midterms, the commies taking both houses of congress, Trump getting impeached and removed, and PR & DC admitted as states. Welcome to the USSA.

If you think turning NYC commie won’t cost productive Americans billions in bailout dollars, you probably voted for the commie jihadi.

If you think Democrats winning Congress won’t cost productive Americans billions in bailout dollars across the nation, you probably voted for the commie jihadi .

If you think the RINO GOP establishment won’t block Trump’s threat not to bailout a communist NYC, you probably voted for the commie jihadi.

And if you think that a Democrat communist Congress won’t again open our borders and demand government healthcare, food, cell phones, and housing for the incoming sewage of the planet as they land at the Camp of the Saints... and that food benefits (42M on SNAP now... and counting, up from 11.7M Before Joe) won’t also be demanded by “red state”/ag state “Republican” layabouts in the Senate and House ... you probably voted for the commie jihadi.

The taxes necessary to subsidize the ever-failing dreams of utopia brought on by the 19th and 26th Amendments will - again - break America’s hold on the future. Only this time, Red China will be there to pick up the pieces and reassemble them into totalitarian catastrophe.

Just as the last time the government spent too much on Democrat idiocies (The “Great Society” under LBJ(D)), the space program will be among the first to go.

Those understanding the military concept of “high ground,” and the technology of electromagnetic rail guns will understand that whoever gains the moon will hold the earth.

Dropping a few tons of moon rock on the District of Corruption at 12,000mph will be the equivalent of a hydrogen bomb without the pesky fallout and ecological damage. If you think Red China doesn’t know this, you probably voted for the commie jihadi.

The biggest obstacle to directed-energy weapons – laser, masers, etc. – is atmosphere. Firing from the moon, with no atmosphere for these energy beams to punch through, the time for Red China to disable our satellites will be measured in minutes. No matter how new, cool and modern our military is, it cannot function without satellites.

We can debate whether pinpointing a man-made meteor on DC or Chicago or – after 11/4, NYC – is a good or a bad thing but doing so is entirely within the capability of today’s – not tomorrow’s – technology.

In the long run, it really doesn’t matter anymore. Western women, enthralled (in the true sense of that word) to cubicles, PowerPoints and lattes, have given up on their duty to the species. Fertility is far below replacement in every Western country.

Is “making babies” ... “all women are good for?” Nope. But whatever is in second place is a long way back.

Without babies there is no future. Regardless of Dementocrats, men cannot make babies. Ignoring a biological species imperative is a true existential failure: We cease to exist… Either Western women start having kids or Western Civilization is over.

It’s that simple.

And who invented every single scrap of modernity?

Western Civilization; White men of multiple generations birthed by Western women. No Western babies: no men, no women, no future.

Where is fertility not underwater? Among those whose call-to-jihad soon will be echoing through the empty concrete canyons of NYC five times a day as the productive flee.

And then women - and men - will have no rights at all.

Have you checked the real estate listings and closures in FL? TX? TN? It’s being reported that one broker in FL closed over $100M... before the commie jihadi was elected. With winter coming on, and the homeless in NYC (and those the commie jihadi has promised to release by “emptying out the prisons”) certain to camp out permanently in free, cushioned, warm, and increasingly dangerous buses (paging Daniel Penny) expect those FL homes to continue rocketing.

What NYC voters did to Western Civ this week is not forgivable. NYC ought to be expelled from the Union. Once the productive have fled, no one will need - or want - NYC anymore. It will be a carbuncle on civilization. Give it to Canada in exchange for Alberta and Saskatchewan, or Denmark in exchange for Greenland.

The Chairman of the Board, sang of New York, New York, and also My Way.’ (“And now, the end is near…” wasn’t meant to be a prophecy.)

New Yorkers want to do it their way? Cool. Let them utterly collapse … their way. They have doomed themselves to the history they refused to learn of 100M+ deaths last century from the communist ideology they just voted into power, and to the totalitarian, pedophile, slaveholding, misogynist, islam ideology from the 7th Century that has killed more human beings than anything other than smallpox.

New York, New York! ‘twas a wonderful town!)

