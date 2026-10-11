In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Six Shooter's avatar
Six Shooter
Oct 11

I've recently heard the difference between leadership through strength and leadership through compassion (read weakness) as the difference between masculine and feminine traits. I hadn't considered it that way previously, but by the time I got to your section on how we handled the cold war, it was forefront in my mind.

Would Stalin, Hitler, or Tojo have seen compassion as anything other than us being a pushover? What do Islamic terrorists see us as? Soft and weak, decadent fools unwilling and unable to find the fortitude within us to protect ourselves or our children. Look at Britain, afraid to speak, cowering and offering its children as a living sacrifice to an unsatisfied and unimpressed evil. How's that working out for them? Is evil backing down out of compassion or being emboldened by the victory they already hold in their teeth?

My father had it correct 25 years ago when he said that all of the really strong-minded Britons gave themselves in the two World Wars and left nothing but spineless leftist wimps, unfit for anything, to carry the future of that country.

What's our excuse?

Reply
Share
1 reply by In This Dimension
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture