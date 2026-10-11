Having been born & raised American, and having raised three children into productive and successful adults, in a country purportedly under the Rule of Law, it is difficult to accept what’s going on.

Politics is how we decide how we get along with each other and how we are governed. With only two political parties, our political choices are binary: Republican or Democrat. One would expect that both parties support the Rule of Law they take an oath to defend and under which the nation exists that they want to govern.

One’s expectations would be misplaced.

Instead, we have one party whose core ideology is to break the law, and another party whose core ideology is to not enforce the law.

If the former were untrue, we’d not see the violent riots disappear with the funding of Democrat priorities such as USAID.

If the latter were untrue, Obama, Hillary, Biden, Mayorkas, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, McCabe, Haspel, Kelly, etc., would be doing serious time by now, or be dangling from a rope.

Under neither party do we have the “Rule of Law.”

Which is why we see the chaos and costs of chaos all around us.

Where we Live and Why

It is said, truthfully, that the entire real estate market of the United States is based on living as far as possible from the consequences of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, yet not to have a 3-hour commute to work. This is not a racist statement; it is true for everyone. The first thing educated, employed Blacks do is to relocate based on this truism.

Recently this truism has resulted in “retail deserts,” the result of the locals refusing to obey the laws and the authorities refusing to enforce those laws by prosecuting every looter, jailing as necessary via Due Process. This is not, as so many ignorant claim, “racist;” it’s common sense. One does not open a store to be bankrupted by looters and thieves, no matter where that store may be.

What we are doing is trying to get away from the law-breaking. Why we are doing so is to avoid the consequences of non-enforcement of the laws being broken.

It’s a problem illustrating the ideological values of both our parties, and their failure / refusal to be what they dishonestly pretend to be: a government of laws.

Deterrence

Two conflicting policies are interesting:

We managed the Cold War by having a serious deterrent preventing the USSR from launching nukes on us. We admitted and acted on the belief that deterrence works. We find the idea of deterring crime through examples of arresting perps, and jailing & executing as necessary, “mean,” showing the lack of belief that deterrence works.

This is dumb.

Sure, the europeans, canadians and globalists (but I repeat myself) always whine at the incarceration rate in America, and no one pushes back. This is because too few take the time to understand the why of incarceration rates, focusing only on the what.

The reality is that, at least until the past couple of years, their countries have been homogenous; America never has been. This certainly is changing with the invasions of non-Western ideologically-foreign peoples sponsored by european governments. Angela Merkel, who kicked off the invasion, specifically said she did so to further the political interests of the left – those who do not believe in the rule of law or democracy. Ms. Merkel intentionally broke Germany’s immigration law to further her political interests, and the people be damned. This is the same as Democrats in America, Antifa, BLM, the Weather Underground, SLA, MSM, etc. It is the party that does not believe in democratic law.

America has had an internal cultural conflict since 1865, put on steroids with the above-referenced 1964 Act. This has driven crime rates through the roof, incarceration to high levels, and cratered education, driving crime rates through the roof... it’s a circular mess not helped in the least by our dumbest college cohort filling our Schools of Ed and, subsequently, our unionized, un-fireable teacher positions. Idiots teaching idiocy is how we get nonsense like Anthropogenic Global Warming, Marxism, Mamdani, Globalism, Covid lockdowns, the DSA, etc.

Europe is in the process of learning about heterogeneous culture firsthand. What, if anything, they will do with this new knowledge is unknown. The likely outcome will be the destruction of Europe as they must learn to accept what they have been rejecting for decades and vanishingly few people are able to admit that they were wrong, especially politicians.

Europeans, generally, seem to prioritize being nice over enforcing the law, which we - but not yet they - are seeing is a fool’s errand; it is why we elected Trump.

First, you enforce the law; then you can be nice. (They’re also learning they were wrong to give up their guns, but evolution works in mysterious ways, and that’s a different article.)

Force then peace.

This formula had been true forever.

Rome conquered and created outposts and colonies that became prosperous.

Ghengis Khan conquered through force, creating a “century of peace and stability,” and inventing diplomatic immunity along the way.

It is why Islam pretends it’s a “religion of peace.” As its book says, first kill all the unbelievers, then you have peace.

It is why post-war Europe, until last year when they gave up force and enforcing their law, has been a predictably peaceful place.

It’s why America has never had to worry about a serious internal uprising from the aboriginal locals we displaced, and it’s how one Amerindian tribe enlarged their then-peaceful hunting grounds at the expense of the next tribe over for millennia before our arrival.

Entropy

Entropy - the creation of disorder out of order, the Second Law of Thermodynamics - is the most powerful force in the universe. Why we are demanding that entropy rule our society rather than enforced democratic law is an unknown. Only a few alternatives present themselves once entropy reaches a certain point.

One alternative is collapse - pretty much what are seeing today in France & the UK. Germany, with the AfD, seems to be starting to fight back against the entropy demanded by their rulers, and France, with Ms. Le Pen evidently leading the next contest, may be ready to follow suit. We shall see.

What follows collapse? Force. More forceful entropy, or force used to quell it, but force, either way…

What is the temporal gap between force and peace? It’s entirely dependent on how much force is used over what time. It can be described as: Force x Duration = Peace, or FD = P.

An alternative to, or rescue from, collapse is a strongman who may be a Bukele, who accomplished what he has by removing both criminals and weak judges, or who may be a Pinochet.

The “D” under an American “Bukele” can be years, prolonged by our refusal even to attempt to rid ourselves of anti-law “judges” such as Boasberg (see: GOP House majority refusing to impeach; refusing enforcement). This pushes “P” farther down the road than it should or could be.

The “D” under an American “Pinochet” could be much shorter, resulting in “P” arriving sooner. If we want to decrease the Duration necessary to reach Peace, we must increase Force. The longer we refuse “F,” the longer duration “D,” the higher the societal cost of not P, and the farther out “P” necessarily will be. Achieving “P” without “F” has never been done: Ø x D = Ø.

One would prefer not going full-Pinochet. It’s really up to our politicians and voters.

Public v Private Deterrence

Many are complaining that our Secretary of War will be live-streaming the execution of a murderer convicted and sentenced under the rule of law. Others, which include this author, know that deterrence works and public executions have a deterrent effect. The stronger the deterrent, the greater the effect.

Not executing those lawfully convicted and sentenced provides little, if any, deterrence. A life in prison is safer and more comfortable, and a prisoner is better-fed, has better health care, etc., than his or her life on the streets. The idea this deters anyone is pure ignorance. When finally, if finally, a death row inmate is executed non-publicly, no deterrent effect exists as no one knows. A secret deterrent…. isn’t.

For example, the world knows that Israel has a nuclear deterrent because their test detonation of a nuclear weapon in the South Atlantic ocean in 1979 was captured by an American satellite designed to detect such detonations. Does anyone believe that the Israelis did not know our overflight schedule? Ergo: Israel’s nuclear deterrent works because it was essentially public and was tested in such as way as to ensure a lack of secrecy, and deniability, in the early days of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Their (non-secret) nuclear deterrence has functioned as designed for decades.

A public firing squad results in positives: a legally-convicted-and-sentenced perp is removed from society permanently, it publicly enforces the law, showing our public that we are a nation of laws, it’s a teaching tool providing a public, visual lesson, it is not filtered through OpEds and biased articles; it is simply done. It is deterrence more widely known and publicly acknowledged than an execution behind closed doors.

Since huge numbers of those on death row have shot or been shot, frankly, public hanging would be preferable as a deterrent; many of these men expect to be shot at some point in their lives, anyway, given their lifestyle choice.

Executions were public for thousands of years as a teaching tool. Today’s vernacular is: FAFO. And everyone, including children, should FO to prevent them from FA…

Dying of old age is the primary outcome of America’s Death Row, which is stupid and expensive. Grok:

In short: yes—natural/age-related illness is the leading way people currently on death row die…. There is no single comprehensive, up-to-date national table, but available state-level data and studies show that the annual housing cost for a death row inmate typically ranges from about $22,000 to $90,000+, depending on the state, facility type, and security practices.

I’d rather spend that taxpayer money on paying-down the Debt, getting better teachers, or a host of other, productive things; how about you?

What now?

Either we vote for those who in both parties who support the rule of law and enforce the laws made by these same parties - whether with jails, ropes or impeachments (are you listening, Rep. Jordan?), or we find ourselves a Pinochet, which still is better than the increasing - accelerating - entropy we see around us and about which our ruling class not only does not care, but works diligently to ensure; see Ms. Merkel, above, and the negative response of our current, utterly useless, political establishment to the force that is Trump.

What is the cost of the chaos we obviously value above order by continuing to accept both the lawlessness of Democrats and the cowardice of Republicans?

The costs are both financial… how much more productive would we be if we didn’t pay for lawbreakers and rioters, and if we lawfully and quickly jailed and executed and deported those who are breaking our laws?

... and cultural.. Could we live much closer to work? Use our commons? Walk down the street securely? Ensure our women and girls aren’t raped and murdered?

Would our young adults be more willing to bring children into the peaceful world we are capable of creating, than into the violent, uncivilized chaos we create and accept today through cowardice and laziness, and the refusal to understand deterrence, instead?

... then maybe we need to accept we are a nation of laws and enforce the laws we pass.

And publicly demonstrate that we are serious.

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