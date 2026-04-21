Duty, Liberty and Choices..

Surber on Obama:

Impeachment failed. Raiding Mar-a-Lago failed. Lawfare failed. Assassination failed. Now President Trump is winning on foreign policy and Barack Obama is furious. He is doing all he can to save Iran as his hopes of a Marxist-Muslim coalition conquering the world fade with every missile that lands on the IRGC.

If that bastard isn’t arrested it will be because of the same attitude I posted earlier on Substack: as with the muslim invasion of Europe, our government lacks the will to enforce our laws, which means to protect our people, its primary duty, a responsibility behind which all others pale.

Duty, then, is the sublimest word in the English language. You should do your duty in all things. You can never do more. You should never wish to do less. — General Robert E. Lee

Add the utter failure of government to evict those here illegally, and to imprison state office holders for violating federal law with “Sanctuary” policies indistinguishable from those of Jefferson Davis - with the bonus that although we didn’t send tax dollars to the Confederacy, we continue sending them to blue states rejecting federal law - and you have a democratic government in name only.

The president can only spend what Congress appropriates. If Obama spent billions without appropriation, those billions funding weapons and terror that killed Americans and others - which he did - the traitor needs to be arrested, tried, convicted and hanged.

And the only two reasons this won’t happen are 1) our government no longer believes in the rule of law - in which case Americans must “alter or abolish,” it, or, 2) the government is so fearful of the African community that their cowardice overrides their duty. In which case Americans must “alter or abolish” it.

And if Congress continues to refuse to ensure the foundation of any and all democratic systems - fair elections - by refusing to pass the SAVE Act, no question even any longer exists as to America being a democratic government of, by and for the people. Again, this anti-demos government must be “alter[ed] or abolish[ed].”

Authoritarian America Cannot Stand

Law unequally applied is authoritarianism. America is not supposed to have the authoritarian government we have allowed our government to become.

It is the Rule of Law - freely, fairly and equally applied - that makes us free and prosperous, that bequeaths liberty “to ourselves and our posterity.”

If the usual suspects are free ... we are not:

Obama

Hillary

Comey

Biden

Clapper

Wray

McCabe

Haspel

Our birthright as Americans does not just include, but is entirely based on the Declaration of Independence.

... That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Does anyone think this government, refusing to legislate what supermajorities of Americans want, is deriving its “just powers from the consent of the governed?” Or “deriving its just powers from the…” complacency of the electorate?

We do not have today a government of just powers Constitutionally derived.

Are we willing to effect the changes required to return America to its principles, to do our duty to our posterity?

Or will we continue to allow the decline of Constitutional government on the road to our authoritarian serfdom?

Justice Clarence Thomas: “Liberty dies when we choose comfort over courage.”

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