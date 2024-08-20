Oh, look!

Gold Bar Bob is above the law! About to get a presidential pardon!

Like Holder, who ignored a congressional subpoena and didn’t get sent to prison…

Like Garland, who ignored a congressional subpoena and didn’t get sent to prison…

Unlike Bannon, imprisoned for following the lead of (Attorney Attorney General) Garland and (Attorney General) Holder… It’s almost as though laws are written and applied differently based on one’s party affiliation… who knew?

It seems following the example of the top legal officer can get you slapped in the joint… if you’re a Republican…

Like DementiaJoe, who stole boxes and boxes of classified files to which he had no legal or authorized access, even while in the office of VP (when he pilfered the documents) and tossed them in the garage… and wasn’t even charged…

Like Felonia von Pantsuit, who illegally hid classified emails from FOIA, violated all government security regulations regarding classified information, trafficked them for profit and then destroyed them (while they were under subpoena) and the devices on which she illegally stored these 33,000 emails, all as she sold 20% of America’s uranium to Russia (having been on the licensing committee making that decision, just after sending Hubby to Russia for a $500K speech promoting Uranium One – and a “donation” to the Clinton Global Initiative (that really needs to be RICO’d) of $2.35M. (And whatever happened to the millions the “power couple” collected “for Haiti,” anyway?)

an island country of 10 million people where America’s ultimate power couple invested considerable time and reputation. Here is a fragile state where each took turns implementing destructive policies whose highlights include overthrowing a presidential election.

(Side note: anyone actually thinking that Putin, who just “bought” 20% of America’s uranium and had proved to himself how, umm, pliable the Clintons are, actually wanted Hillary to lose and so supported Trump… is just not thinking.)

And like Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, et al, who, per Julie Kelly, broke the law with their intra-party coup pushing DementiaJoe out of the 2024 race…

Not to be left out of this short litany of Democrats being above the law, if you think Hunter is going to prison for multiple felonies, or that DementiaJoe ever will be held accountable for selling-out America for at least $27,000,000, for years, DM me about a bridge I have for sale.

Interesting that Democrats are “saving democracy” by ignoring the rule of law, enriching themselves illegally, rejecting accountability, and generally being active enemies of the Republic and all it stands for, as they invent specious “crimes,” advanced by unconstitutional “prosecutors,” and spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars “investigating” a hoax they created to put roadblocks in front of their opposition as they repeatedly, blatantly, admittedly… put themselves above the law.

Its almost as though Democrats – the most mal-named, un-Democratic and corrupt political party in Western Civilization – are authoritarians who absolutely reject laws being applied to them as they “defend democracy.”

Weird, isn’t it?

