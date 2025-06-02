Trump, as most know, is suing CBS “News” for $20B for the ridiculous editing CBS did of The Cackler’s “60 Minutes” interview, which was just blatant election interference.

This has the execs and attorneys of CBS’ owners, Paramount, in a panic and the utterly incompetent California Legislature asking the Paramount boss to come up to Sacrademento [sic] to lie to them so the kiddies making-up the left can preen and feel good about themselves for a bit.

Just how & why the CA Legislature has inserted itself into this mess is a joke all by itself. Maybe they think they’re important or that the media is their responsibility. They’re Democrats, after all, so one never knows…

CBS, of course, says the suit is “entirely without merit,” as they offer to settle with $15M, admit to the editing, and fire the producer of “60 Minutes.”

Sounds like “entirely without merit” to me. How about you?

(Side note: even if CBS successfully defends themselves from their obvious editing to attempt to pass-off Harris as competent, they should be sued & fined for stupidity for releasing the original video to the public, proving Trump’s case.)

But this? This is just ROFLMAO:

A settlement by Paramount, state lawmakers wrote in a letter last week, “would damage public trust in CBS News and other California-based outlets, diminishing the state’s stature as a national leader in ethical journalism.”

If any member of “the public” has any trust left in “CBS News and other California outlets,” I’m unaware of them. And I worked in Hollywood for many years…

With prominent “news” anchor perpetrators of the massive, multi-year lies about FJB’s lack of cognition competing for bragging rights on who lied the most about Brandon, the idea that anyone still trusts CBS “News” is LOL hilarious!

(Side note: Secret Service “whistleblowers” today are telling us FJB “got lost in his closet” every morning, supporting the books from “news anchors” that Brandon was a rutabaga.)

And the idea that California is “a national leader in ethical journalism?” I need to get out my thesaurus to find enough synonyms for “hilarious fantasy” to properly convey my enjoyment and astonishment that any sane person would even say, let alone believe this…

But California legislators believe a man can - abracadabra! - become a woman by saying so. He doesn’t even need to click his heels together three times, so the concept of them being “sane” is gone with the wind.

You should be aware that the California Leg is just as fake as CBS “News:”

The CA Leg has saddled its taxpayers with a $73B deficit, recently understated their unfunded liabilities by $29B, has failed (not failing) schools, and can’t seem to add or subtract. (Maybe they all went to CA schools…) The full debt of the late great state of California is $520B. Pretty good for a state with a Constitution requiring a balanced budget, right?

Their unfunded liabilities total $1.6Trillion. With a “T.”

The most interesting aspect of the $73B budget deficit is this: it’s illegal: “California’s constitution requires a balanced budget.”

Also illegal: each of the unbalanced budgets submitted by the governor and accepted by the legislature since voters passed Proposition 58 in 2004, over twenty years ago, making it illegal for the Governor to submit an unbalanced budget and for the legislature to accept it.

But CA voters keep returning the State to Democrat dominance. Remember what I said about their schools? Yeah.

In the event you haven’t yet realized it from the antics of Democrats in the District of Corruption, Democrats are above the law, which must be why AG Bondi isn’t prosecuting any of them, regardless of the mountains of evidence

And the Stupid Party doesn’t even campaign on how corrupt Democrats are. Think of the pearl clutching at the RNC if someone even suggested it!

The danger, of course, is that some D Congress will nationalize California’s debt (saying, ‘California is critical to America’s economy…’) and some D president (say, the current governor of California….) will sign the bill, putting taxpayers in 49 other states on the hook for California’s fiscal mismanagement. Illinois, Connecticut, and other states deeply in debt would jump on that bandwagon, and the Fed would turn on the presses

If you thought inflation under FJB was bad…

You really can’t laugh at Democrats enough.

