It seems Rubio has been “defending” the actions of the Executive Branch in enforcing laws passed by Congress…

No member of an administration enforcing current law - as written and passed by Congress - should ever be willing to defend Congress’ law before Congress.

Every question attacking said enforcement should be met with some form of:

Did Congress not mean the law as written?

If Congress has decided that it doesn’t like the laws it has passed, why have you not repealed them?

Does Congress expect the President to reject his duty to faithfully enforce the laws Congress passes?

Does Congress commit to not impeaching the President for not enforcing laws on which Congress has decided, “Just kidding!”?

If you don’t like the enforcement of your laws, are you telling the American public you just don’t believe in the rule of law?

If enforcement of your own laws annoys you, why do you fund those enforcing them?

If “no one is above the law,” your laws, why are you against enforcing them and on what part of the Constitution does your rejection of enforcement find foundation?

These - not playing to the adolescents we elect to Congress - need to be the thrust of any member of the Executive Branch when invited by Congress to discuss Congress’ laws.

The best defense is a good offense.

“Attack, attack, attack” - General Patton.

"L'audace, l'audace, toujours l'audace." - General Patton.

