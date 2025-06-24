In This Dimension

Although I agree with the premise of this article, I have to further define your points

"1. Much of the next and following generations in the West do not want the West to survive.

and

2. Without significantly increasing the fertility of these generations, there will not be a "West" or its survival to worry about."

because you include the US with the rest of the "West" and my read on what's happening is that the US is not going to be in the same boat.

Western Europe has decided that immigrants can plump up their populations so their countries can survive. The national boundaries may continue to exist, but the UK, France, Germany, and any other country over there who pumps the population with immigrants will lose their national heritage. I can't see Muslims enjoying tea and crumpets in the UK, nor looking forward to an aperitif in France. And there won't be any Muslims slobbering over a bratwurst. The EU will finally be as one, and their favorite dish will be falafel.

Here in the US, there's a movement by young men to return to church, a move towards conservatism that bodes well for an increased birth rate. Add that to the TradWives movement, and Ozzie and Harriet may be alive and well in the US again.

Hopefully we'll build the US population with a bunch of good ol' boys.

