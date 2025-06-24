In The Technological Republic, Alex Karp, the founder of Palantir has written an apologia for AI in weapons systems, an arms race we must win if the West is to survive. He - correctly - makes the case that our best minds must be involved in the national project, as were the best minds of the 1940s as they created the technology that ended WW2 in the Pacific, technology that ultimately created the longest period of peace between Great Powers, perhaps, in history.

While the authors have created an excellent case (for their company to be recognized as vital, which seems the overarching goal of the book), they miss the two most important issues in the West today:

Much of the next and following generations in the West do not want the West to survive. Without significantly increasing the fertility of these generations, there will not be a "West" or its survival to worry about.

For the denizens of Silicon Valley to make the decision to choose to apply their intelligence and talents to the future of the West, they must value that future and see a need for its continued existence. If we don't teach the history and value of our culture - which foundationally requires a grasp of it by the teachers - it is naive to expect generations to grow up to value that culture, let alone to value it to the point they dedicate their careers to maintaining and saving it. That they refuse to value our culture to the extent of working to defend and save it, is directly downstream from a teacher cohort and “School of Education” instructing that the most free and prosperous culture in history… is “bad.”

Without the admiration of, perhaps submission to, but certainly the grasp of our American culture and the Western Civilization which birthed it ... why would anyone see it as necessary to defend - whether with body, hardware, or software, or devote their careers to doing so?

What is being Defended?

Defending civilization is about much more than even winning the AI race in the "software century," the focus of the book.

What, exactly, is being defended in the West? We can speak and write of a culture of individual liberty, of self-government, prosperity, of the freedom of an individual, community or nation to make their own choice. But, who is choosing?

People. People create, alter, maintain, and grow any culture.

Yet - and it fascinates that this so often is overlooked - if a nation has no fertility, it soon will have no people and will cease to exist. It should go without saying, but in looking around the world it certainly cannot, but without people there is no liberty, no freedom, no community, no prosperity, and no nation. And its culture by necessity ... evaporates.

Weapons, whether hardware (robotic warriors) or software (AI), may displace physical individuals on the field of battle, but to what end? Is it important to ensure our AI weaponry is ahead of, for example, the AI weaponry of communist China?

Of course... but ... why?

If we have no people, neither weaponry nor victory are even relevant. Yet fertility is not even mentioned in this examination of what is needed to defend our future…

The Total Fertility Rate of California, home to Silicon Valley, is 1.52. Replacement TFR is 2.1. TFR is the number of live children each woman bears in her lifetime. If women aren't bearing children, nothing else matters. Not today, not tomorrow, not forever. While AI is important, nothing is more important than the decision women make regarding having children.

Nothing.

If one were to look across the planet at our "allies," those on whom we spend nearly unfathomable amounts of money to “defend,” the defense of which is a main driver of Karp's book and company (and of our National Debt), what does one find in the way of commitment to a future? Karp and Zaminska want us to value the future so much that we change national spending and focus. That we recognize the AI software war that is a wave cresting and about to crash over us...

But ... again, why?

What are the hotspots today that America is spending trillions of dollars, and willing to spend tens of thousands of American lives, "defending?" And do those countries value their future?

No.

The CIA Worldbook lists 227 countries by TFR.

Ukraine is number 224

South Korea, 226

Taiwan, 227

Yet, these three countries occupy nearly all of our discussions about defense.

Not a single NATO country has the fertility necessary to survive. The NATO country with the highest TFR is Iceland, at 1.94. The average across the 32 NATO countries is 1.6, ranking it 176 out of those 227, if it were listed as a “country.”

For the first time in America’s history, we have a below-replacement TFR, at 1.84. We’re defending these countries… why? We can afford to lose men and women of childbearing age… how?

Arguably as important, is the fertility of those we are defending these countries from. Russia and China both have a TFR of 1.5. Some demographers think that China’s population will be halved by 2060. Not only our allies, but our opponents are in a going-out-of-business mode.

That fact that the populations of our allies don't believe in their own future enough to populate that future must be - but is not - a, perhaps the most important and clarifying point in any decision to defend it, whether via hardware, as mankind has since the dawn of time, or via AI and intelligent software systems, as is the theme of this book. That their opponents also are choosing against a future means it will be ever-more-difficult for them to mount a successful invasion force. Big industrial wars are over because big industrial countries are over because their people do not believe in their own future.

I support the focus on AI necessary to prevail in any future inter-civilizational conflict, whether between America and communist China, or between the West and the barbarian civilization that Islam has allowed itself to become.

But if we are choosing not to have a future - at all - through the lack of fertility, or not to value the future of Western Civilization by teaching how and why we got here, and inculcating in future generations the exceptional force for good that is Western Civilization - itself a cultural statement that will drive fertility - there will be no West to defend, with either bullets and men, or software and robots.

