In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
15h

Thank you for an entertaining rant against stupidity posing as the "elite." I wrote about the enumerated powers ( https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/p/defense-dollars-and-diplomacy ) a while back. Guess they didn't read or understand it. Siwwy wabbits, not even smart enough for communism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture