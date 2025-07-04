You’ve decided, for unknown reasons, to disgrace yourselves by whining about the legally correct closure of USAID.

Boner - you’re nothing but a pampered entertainer. Nobody cares what you “think.”

W, Barry, Hilary: each of you took an oath to protect & defend the Constitution “without mental reservation or purpose of evasion.”

ICYMI, the - superior - states delegated to the - inferior - federal government specific and enumerated powers. You can find them in Article 1, Section 8, of the Constitution you swore to uphold. These are the powers and authorities held by the federal government; it has no other.

Foreign aid is not among those powers and authority. Nothing authorizes the federal government to redistribute American tax dollars internationally. Nothing.

Every dollar you sent to other countries for any purpose was sent in violation of the Constitution and the trust placed in you by the American people. Misplaced, I should note..

Your support for USAID is a violation of your oath of office. You immediately should be stripped of any pensions, benefits and emoluments based on your violation of the trust placed in you by the American people in the office you held under our Constitution.

Because our Congress is an immature legislative body of corrupt morons, however, you will not be held accountable for your transgressions. This is unfortunate.

But - at least - do Americans who do care about our Constitution, including millions of us who have taken the oath to defend it, a huge favor.

S. T. F. U.

Sincerely,

The majority of American voters.

