It is past obvious to anyone functioning brain cells that you do not want the majority that we voters mistakenly gave you. You prefer being in the minority position. It’s easier, pays the same, same perks, same campaign slogans year after year after decade. No thinking required - which is why it suits you.

Hence, no reason exists in the known universe to donate to the GQP. Since you don’t care about us, why would we care about you? If we want to light money on fire, we can do so at home. Or spend it having someone change the air in our bicycle tires, which will be of more use.

For my entire voting life - and I have been voting since 1974 - GQP pols have campaigned on doing X.

You have never done X; you’ve just campaigned on it again and again and again and... Likely, because, had you done X, you’re too stupid to figure out something on which to campaign in the next election. Keeping your job is more important to you than doing your job. Ask your ridiculous Senate Majority Leader and horse’s ass, John Thune…

The idea you actually care about the Constitution, America or Americans is laughable fantasy.

As an aside, in 1981, excited by Reagan, I dropped by the local GQP HQ in South Pasadena, CA, to express my interest in getting involved, and perhaps one day running for office. I was out of college a couple of years, well-employed by IBM, I’m a smart guy... I figured maybe I could help make a difference.

An older establishment guy took me into a back room and told me something that I have not forgotten in the intervening years: “Once you’re elected, you need to do exactly what we say, not what you think. The party knows best.”

Being an adult, thinking person, I walked out and never went back.

We all know that the GQP TDS is the result solely of Trump doing what you’ve been campaigning on for generations... and refusing to do, which would mean you’d have to actually think and get stuff done.

And that is simply beyond you simple people. Frankly, it scares you to death.

Searle is Still Right

Years ago the LA Times ran a biographical article on Dr John Searle, then the head of the philosophy department at Cal Berkeley.

[Dr. Searle], now 66, established as one of the most influential thinkers of the late 20th century, noted for his ruthless disregard of affectation and his celebration of common-sense solutions to seemingly intractable problems. The subject himself of scholarly conferences, he is a key figure in at least three disciplines: the philosophy of language, artificial intelligence and the nature of consciousness. And in all of them he has at various times caused more ferocious international intellectual debates than he has had time to manage.

A quote of his has stayed with me for decades. The left and right are going to extremes today to prove him accurate:

The right’s so stupid it’s not even worth discussing. But the left is evil.

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