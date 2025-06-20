While I’m in agreement that the lunatics ruling Iran ought not have nuclear weapons, it must be recognized that there is logic to Iran’s lunacy.

In Libya, Qaddafi did exactly what we asked by giving up his nuclear program. So Hilary, Susan, and Samantha killed him. What did these American women “diplomats” accomplish?

In 1967 Colonel Gaddafi inherited one of the poorest nations in Africa; by the time he was assassinated, he had transformed Libya into Africa’s richest nation. Prior to the US-led bombing campaign in 2011, Libya had the highest Human Development Index, the lowest infant mortality and the highest life expectancy in all of Africa. Today, Libya is a failed state.

Ukraine did exactly what we asked in giving up their nukes - part of a larger deal that included NATO leadership promising not to move NATO “one inch east.” So Victoria Nuland is killing them. (Remember when we were told women in leadership pistions would bring peace men could not? But I digress…)

We moved NATO hundreds of miles east, creating the conditions for Ukraine to become a smaller country run by a dictator we placed there after overthrowing its elected government, while its younger & childbearing generations are emigrating and being killed at the front.

In 1999, NATO’s expansion included the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland. [In 2004, NATO added] Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. [In 2009, NATO added] Albania and Croatia.

It’s pretty cleaar by now that once the neocon war on Ukraine is over, there will be no Ukraine - no territory, no borders, no country, no people… Ukraine’s Total Fertility Rate before Victoria was only 1.3, and young Ukrainians have been emigrating for years.

Then we have North Korea. No one is going to overthrow their police state because they have nukes.

If doing what America asks in giving up your nukes just gets you and your country killed, and if having nukes means America doesn’t overthrow you… why would the ayatollahs agree to give up their nuclear program?

Whether they finally agree, Trump has cried “Wolf!” and there had better be a wolf. A rerun of Iraq’s “WMD” will help no one.

Trump has a problem: What if there is a wolf and he chooses not stopping it? Or if he chooses stopping it … and there’s no wolf?

Trump has really put himself between a rock and a hard place.

And he didn’t need to.

But since he has weighed in, and because no sane world wants an insane Iran to have a nuke, there’s an answer for that.

What’s next? Who knows?

Trump’s Director of National Intelligence testified that America’s intelligence community “… said Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon.”

America’s intelligence community told us in 2003, that something existed that did not. Today, America’s intelligence community is telling us something does not exist… what if it does? Let’s not pretend that America’s intelligence community is an honest broker, particularly to Trump…

Seems like we need a comprehensive review of our intelligence community… Perhaps we ought not make any massive geopolitical moves until we know what’s really going on? Or, perhaps it’s time to cut off the head of the snake that’s been slithering and biting around the region for 46 years, dealing death wherever it goes?

Trump will need to get off the dime soon… which way will he go?

