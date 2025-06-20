In This Dimension

John Vezmar
1hEdited

The decision lies with Iran. Their leaders have been given many opportunities to agree with President Trump’s position that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. If Iran developed nuclear weapons, an arms race would overwhelm the Middle East, one of the most dangerous regions of the world. Today, Friday, Iran’s leaders again rejected President Trump’s latest offer to negotiate. President Trump is not seeking regime change, he seeks only a peaceful resolution without loss of life, but Iran’s radical Ayatollah and Mullahs don’t seek peace, they seek only power. However, the Iranian people will decide that question themselves if they rise up to remove their brutal masters.

Jack Sotallaro
2h

Stipulate that an Iran with nukes is unacceptable, the Israelis have a much better intelligence operation than the US, and it's in Israel's best interest to defang Iran.

Tulsi Gabbard is catching heat because of the report she gave to Trump. She didn't do the research, the "professionals" did, and they hate Trump. So, were they lying in 2003 or today? YES

Trump ran on a policy of no new wars, not on no international enforcement of our right to live in peace. Iran poses an existential threat to the US, they threaten us every chance they get, Remember, we are the big Satan, so if our bunker busters are needed to insure all of their nukes are destroyed, the so be it.

This is like the gunfight scene in Quigly Down Under where he tells the bad guy "I said I didn't like handguns - I didn't say I don't know how to use them." Same goes here. Try whatever is reasonable, and if that doesn't work end it quickly.

