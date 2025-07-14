In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
11h

Without a widespread, aggressive program to get rid of the Deep State, teachers who aren't educated or smart, journalists who can't spell or think and certainly don't know the meaning of non-partisan, government unions, groups like Antifa that should be classified as Domestic Terrorists, and immigration law that allows an illegal to tie everything up in court for years while they get "due process" although getting caught at the border only required pointing to Mexico and saying Vuelve a tu país. With all the things we've let politicians and our own laziness do to hurt our country we have a tough row to hoe to get it back on track.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture