Yet another article regarding college grads “who can’t read, write, think, talk or work.” More embarrassing than these kids being considered “educated” rather than just “degreed” is the utter failure of society to deal with the problem, which is twofold.

Recognition is not difficult. As has been documented by both Sowell and Williams, the dumbest – lowest SAT – academic group in any college is the group going to Ed School. In a 1984 OpEd, a former Dean of the Boston College School of Ed referred to these students as “the dregs of the academic population.”

Nothing has changed since then.

Why do we have nonsense passing itself off as fact? The Climate hoax? Trans? Successful Marxism? Trump-as-fascist?

Because idiots are far more susceptible to idiocy than intelligent people. And our teachers are idiots. Who falls for cults? Morons. Some parents send their kids to private schools to avoid so much idiocy. Guess where private schools get their teachers? Same Ed Schools as the public schools… Sure, we all can come up with anecdotes here or there – “My kid’s second grade teacher was brilliant!” (These can be matched, quickly, with the weaponized empathy of “She’s doing her best!” which can only be met by any intelligent person with a big “So what?”) A successful country can’t be run by an uneducated franchise.

Then JFK EO’d 10988 – public sector unions – into existence as a ploy to capture tax dollars from Republican and Independent voters to help fund Democrat campaigns, and these idiots can’t even be disciplined, let alone fired.

But wait – there’s more…

Do you know which is the second-dumbest academic cohort at any college? J-school students.

As a society we are just fine with idiots teaching our future voting franchise, and morons informing the current voter franchise. And we wonder why we’re in the mess we’re in? Seriously?

This will go on until we demand an IQ floor for admission to Ed School and J-School. This will require recognizing that an uneducated franchise is dangerous to our liberties – and to the world.

Recognize the problem. We are allowing ourselves to be taught and informed by the least-intelligent among us.

Fix the problem: Put an SAT floor on all grad schools and end unionization of education.

