Trump will learn of his sentence from uber-corrupt Merchan in 13 days, on September 18. Will it be no jail, jail suspended pending appeal, or off to Riker’s?

It seems to me that the most probable case is no jail… yet. Jail before appeal would just ignite half the nation - at least. You don’t just throw the frog into the boiling water when you want to cook him.

It is more likely that Trump will receive suspended jail, pending appeal, which will seem the fairest choice to the voters inexplicably still on the fence about liberty or tyranny.

The globalist, bipartisan, anti-American establishment then will cheat down-ballot on November 5, & take the House, and not cheat at top (let Trump win to placate the masses).

Then when the newly-Democrat House convenes on January 3, they’ll pass the legislation on the “insurrection” claim (Raskin’s play) which SCOTUS held was required to make Trump ineligible under 14A, throw the election to the House, and Harris will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

The entire MSM will have been prepped and we’ll be deluged (“apres moi…”) with editorials, op-eds, “facts,” “documentaries” (probably already in production at Netflix) on why this is the only legitimate way forward to ensure the survival of “muh dimocracy” [sic], and the entire feminist and racist left will rise in support, with the Brownshirts in the streets - BLM, antifa, pussy-hats, NEA/AFT, etc.

And if Americans don’t rise against this, we don’t deserve the freedom they are stealing from our children.

