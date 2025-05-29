We are historically cold now

It is not just the removal of CO2 from our atmosphere that the Klimate Kult demands, no matter how much food production is destroyed in doing so, to make the planet even colder than it is now…

… it is the destruction of the entire food chain and fifty percent of the oxygen creation.

Let’s kill the Phytoplankton!

Klimate Kultists spraying various metals into the sky are darkening the oceans, killing phytoplankton and destroying oxygen creation and the bottom of the food chain. This is what happens when ignorance and its induced cult mentality outpaces (real) science… and nature.

Great swathes of the planet’s oceans have become darker in the past two decades, according to researchers who fear the trend will have a severe impact on marine life around the world. Satellite data and numerical modelling revealed that more than a fifth of the global ocean darkened between 2003 and 2022, reducing the band of water that life reliant on sunlight and moonlight can thrive in. The effect is evident across 75 million square kms of ocean, equivalent to the land area of Europe, Africa, China and North America combined, and disturbs the upper layer of water where 90% of marine species live…. This upper band of water is where microscopic plant-like organisms called phytoplankton photosynthesise. The organisms underpin virtually all marine food webs and generate nearly half the planet’s oxygen. Many fish, marine mammals and other creatures hunt, feed and reproduce in the warmer waters of the photic zones where food is most abundant.

Who’s attacking humanity’s oxygen and food chain?

The Most Dangerous Man in the World

For years, Bill Gates has funded ‘global warming research’ through, wait for it, Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program. The long-standing project proposes using calcium carbonate or sulfate aerosols to reflect solar radiation. The controversial program has been paused several times, due to public opposition, logistical concerns, indigenous groups, and increasingly rare ‘real’ environmentalists. In other words, they just needed to find some compliant third-world countries where conducting these types of experiments is … easier. No international treaty bans SRM testing. A 2010 UN moratorium was non-binding, and even that was hollowed out with exceptions for “small-scale scientific research.” There’s nobody to intervene if someone fogs the sky over Uganda under the guise of “solar light scattering analytics.” It’s not like Harvard or Gates put their names on it. NGOs, university grants, foundations, and fly-by-night “climate research” firms can do all the dirty work. Harvard euphemistically describes the idea of spraying reflective particles into the upper atmosphere to dim the sun (cool the Earth) as Solar Radiation Management (SRM). Imagine the incomprehensible hubris of thinking they can manage the Sun. Not that they noticed, but the timeline cited in the Guardian’s [ocean darkening] study (2003–2022) overlaps almost perfectly with increased SRM research and “small scale” field trials. The media pretends not to notice because no one wants to say it out loud. The implications would blow a volcano-sized hole in the climate intervention narrative and ignite regulatory hellfire. Meanwhile, reports of atmospheric haze, reflective sky phenomena, and “milky” sun halos have cropped up globally in the past decade, especially post-2015. Aluminum, barium, and strontium — all known candidates for aerosol geoengineering — have turned up in rainwater sampling and soil studies.

Evidently, destroying the oxygen and food supply is a “good,” if I don’t have to turn on my air conditioner and can’t drive my car outside my 15-minute city feed lot.… hmm…

This is where Team NetZero ends up: Destroying the ecosystem and starving humanity. The above actions and technologies can end in no other way…

There’s another way

The “Climate Change” cultists and our increasing and increasingly-foolish spending to feed the appetites of their climate gods is yet another round of Malthusian garbage “science.”

Rather than spending by government and commercial interests on technology that can provide the clean, green, essentially limitless power required to maintain and advance civilization’s progress, we focus on turning off what we have.

I've written before (as David Cavena) in these pages about the benefits of nuclear power. It seems now that Trump, the man the elites destroying our planet, oxygen, and food chain love to hate, is moving quickly in the direction of “More Nukes, Less Kooks,” a bumper sticker popular in my youth. It’s about time.

Even newer technologies are coming into being that may provide even less-costly electricity, virtually anywhere on the planet. In addition to power, the creation of this capability will advance mankind through the development of technologies of even greater value to society than the many technological spinoffs from the Space Race of last century. These technologies will allow us to use oil to power and lubricate planes, trains and automobiles rather than burning it up to power the grid, the increasingly-obsolescent BigComputing “Cloud,” and the rapidly-increasing consumption of electricity and water these obsolescent data centers require to run and cool. Commercial shipping can migrate to nuclear, as our Navy did decades ago, rather than used French-fry oil, as our better are foolishly planning.

Guess where the sun never sets?

The Klimate Kult likes solar. Decades ago, physicists Gerard K. O’Neill and T. A. Heppenheimer, among others, published, separately, books on transmitting power from orbit to earth via “Power Satellites.”

Caltech has been proving that transmitting power from space to earth is feasible.

Through the experiments we have run so far, we received confirmation that MAPLE can transmit power successfully [from solar panels in space] to receivers in space. We have also been able to program the array to direct its energy toward Earth, which we detected here at Caltech.

As we move back into space, the Moon and Mars, building a few power satellites along the way would be both a statement of belief in our future and the advancement of technology that is synonymous with global progress.

Satellite solar power would have significant advantages over its possible competitors... Because the conversion of microwave energy to direct current [on earth] could be done with 80 percent to 90 percent efficiency, only 10 percent to 20 percent of the total power would be released as waste heat into the biosphere... In contrast, generator stations using fossil or nuclear fuels deposit as waste heat in the biosphere about one and a half times as much energy as they put into the power grid. [O'Neill, Gerard K., The High Frontier, William Morrow and Company, 1977, p. 154]

Thousands of acres of forest, grassland and desert also need not be destroyed for wind and solar “farms” that grow only disgust.

A few “power satellites” beaming power to nearly any spot on earth would benefit all of mankind.

No requirement exists that the Green Agenda must be destructive of the environment when its goals can be achieved without destroying forests, birds, whales, deserts, landscapes and farms, oxygen, phytoplankton, the food chain…. reaching “net-zero” at the same time we finish destroying our planet to save it. So why do we insist on doing so?

Rather than the Klimate Kult refusing progress to the billions of human beings living in the Developing World, rather than confiscating farms and killing millions of head of livestock and demanding that we eat bugs, we could enable all of humanity to reach a standard of living unimaginable today. At no cost to the environment.

And then we all can progress further.

All it takes is the vision to move forward rather than just destroying the past.

Share