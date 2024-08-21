I’d like to think that “our” government jumped the shark with Covidiocy.

Suddenly, as in almost overnight, millions of aware people began questioning pretty much everything “our” government has told us since November 1963 once they tried to shove an untested – and, it turns out, often lethal – “vaccine” into everyone’s arm.

Those of us who were all-in on Vietnam now recognize the pointlessness of those trillions of dollars, those 2M dead Vietnamese, those 70K+ dead Americans…

(Full disclosure: I got myself appointed to USAFA (Class of ’76) because I was such a proud patriot, and they were our “enemy”; and left when we – AMERICA! – surrendered to a buncha illiterates in sandals and black pajamas with small arms rather than blasting them to hell.)

Who wants to fight and put their life on the line for a “government” and military willingly and knowingly sending its young men out to die killing their young men when no one in the entire chain of command wants to defeat the enemy?

Not me.

Consider: there’s no money in won wars…

We’re spending hundreds of billions – still, across 71 years, after 2M dead Koreans and over 35,000 dead Americans – in S Korea after firing the General who said, “There is no substitute for victory,” silly man…

This ain’t your daddy’s military… My daddy fought in WW2, the last time America cared about, and so won, its war.

After the entirely made-up nonsense of masks, double masks, masks during sex, “social distancing,” and a “vaccine” appearing in days rather than the normal years or decades of development and testing, we began rejecting “government” explanations not only for pangolin soup, but also magically-appearing “vaccines,” “government” assurances of “safe and effective,” when, for example, Pfizer’s own “Post Authorization” report showed it had killed 1,223 people in the first 89 days… who can believe this idiocy?

Ever wonder at the results of 60 years of unionized educators, drawn from the dumbest academic cohort in any college? This is it. (Remember when we called them “teachers…” and they could?)

We looked up and looked at the Tonkin Gulf Resolution – lie.

We’re reconsidering the “Grassy Knoll.”

We’re asking – again – “Who hired Jack Ruby?” and “Who hired that patsy, Oswald?”

We’re reconsidering “Who shot RFK?”

We’re asking why the Feds chose to burn down the Branch Davidians rather than just peacefully starve them out?

We’re asking why an FBI sniper assassinated Randy Weaver’s wife as she stood in her home holding her baby?

We’re asking, “WTF is so special about Afghanistan that we not only didn’t reduce it in 20 minutes or 21 years, but surrendered, left town, and now are paying “our” “enemies” billions of American taxpayer dollars?”

If we didn’t plan to win, why did we kill 1M S Asians, thousands of Americans, and waste trillions of dollars? Why did we abandon a billion-dollar airbase (because the contractor had already been paid), and abandon $85B of modern weaponry (so the MIC could sell “replacements” to the military all over again)?

And are told “The money is not going to the Taliban” as though we’re supposed to believe that independent NGO’s exist there, or that illiterate peasants under totalitarian theocratic rule, who get blown up or otherwise murdered for just minding their own business, get an Uncle Sugar check in the mail and cash it at their local bank.

And, other than daddy-worship, what was Iraq all about?

Remember what I said about killing and dying for a government that doesn’t want win?

We ask, “what happened in the Las Vegas shooting?“ It was only the largest mass murder attack on American civilians since 9/11, and are told a fantastic tale that, if it were a movie script would never be green-lighted as too unbelievable. Yet, we are provided with no reports of any investigation, if one even occurred.

Which leads us to 9/11, which we’re told was not by us, and not by one of our most important “allies” in the Middle East, an “ally” who prepped and paid the terrorists – nearly all of whom were nationals of that “ally,” but was organized by a known KSA terrorist leader we knew of and had, multiple times, refused to kill, whose relatives immediately were flown out of the USA by a president who had just shut down all air traffic in the United States, but never mind…

Who was it who authorized travel to the US by the Saudi Arabian terrorists? Reportedly it was Brennan. CIA. One of the “51 intelligence professionals” who lied about Hunter’s laptop to interfere in the 2020 election.

"According to polling, of the people that were made aware of the Hunter Biden laptop story, 53% would have changed their vote, including 61% of Democrats,"

We’re told that the US Secret Service had nothing to do with the attempted assassination of Trump, as their reports are redacted, audio recordings erased and congressional investigators lied to, of a wide-open perimeter that allowed a dumb kid to bicycle across, strapped with a ladder and a rifle bag, wander around for an hour after being seen, setup while the USSS was watching him, allowed DJT onto a stage less than 200 yds away, and to take his shot. After which they immediately “Jack Ruby’d” the patsy, gave his body to his parents and ensured cremation as the roof was hosed-down by the FBI to remove any possible DNA or other evidence.

And we’re supposed to believe this.

Oh, yeah, and the water tower we’re told to believe is not another “grassy knoll.” Or Tonkin Gulf Resolution. Or Warren Report. Or “WMD in Iraq.”

Funny how the law (remember? “No one is above the law?”) required the Feds to release ALL JFK assassination records in 2017?

Seen any of those?

Yeah – we’ll see them right after an honest report on the Vegas shooting, an un-redacted report on the attempted assassination of DJT in which zero logic supports the tale of non-culpability by the USSS, and Hillary’s 33,000 under-subpoena emails.

With Joe, it was decided he couldn’t keep the curtain closed so had to go. It seems that “defending democracy” today means ignoring 14M party voters and running a coup to (illegally?) switch-out a guy if a few elites decide he can’t win… who knew?

With Harris, she’s too dumb to think or say anything on her own (as well as the “sudden” and increasing number of reports she’s often (always?) drunk or high) and is nothing but a puppet of the Swamp (which, face it, is the intelligence community that has been trying to run (running ?) the West via the ever-expanding GAE, since November, 1963).

And we’ve not even covered J6, the pipe bomb hoax, the childishness of “diversity is our strength” (might want to ask Yugoslavia about that … oh, wait), or that we can change the weather by paying higher taxes and returning to a pre-industrial living standard, or the idiocy of the Ukraine proxy war vs Russia, or why we’re giving bombs to Israel to blowup Palestinians we’re medicating and feeding…

Pop quiz: Review Article 1, Section 8, of the Constitution. These are the “enumerated powers” delegated by the superior states when they created the inferior federal government to do specific, “enumerated” things FOR THEM. See if you can find any delegation to the Feds authorizing

· Foreign aid · Federal land ownership · General police powers (FBI, ATF)

What? You can’t find any authorization for these?

I’m shocked.

How about the authority claimed by Kamala to confiscate patents?

Nope. Can’t find that, either.

To return to my opener, “I’d like to think…” but so many – STILL – are mainlining the establishment narrative that it gives one pause…

They may be “woke,” but it’s we are now are awake. Perhaps we can return to Constitutional government via the next election…

Share