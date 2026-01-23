Oh, good! Several more - and much higher-ranking – retired military officers and former State officials joining traitor Milley in the fantasy that Red China is “just like us,” wants the same things as freedom-loving Americans, and just needs to be brought into GHW Bush’s (failed, useless, anti-freedom) “Rules based international [dis]order.”

Some of America’s most senior former military and national-security officials quietly traveled to Beijing to participate in a closed-door “Strategic Security and Stability Dialogue” supported by the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), an organization repeatedly identified by U.S. analysts and members of Congress as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front influence apparatus.

It might well prove over time that GHW Bush(R), former Ambassador to China and Director of Central Intelligence, and his New World Order, were and remain greater enemies of America and the West than Biden(D), or Obama(D), perhaps even Wilson(D). Biden and Obama were tactical enemies, much of their anti-Americanism on the world stage will soon be over. Wilson, of course, was a strategic enemy of freedom, his actions continuing to resonate and destroy over a century later. Bush Sr., perhaps, is the worst of all.

Kuwait... No sane American gives a damn about borders in S Asia. Heck - not even the locals do – but he blew-up the entire region just to measure his dick against Reagan, and was the proximate cause of 9/11 and all subsequent instability and violence - and death - in the region. Over 200,000 locals dead (Grok), thousands of Americans, a trillion dollars pissed-away and multiple countries worse-off than before. And then assisting Communist China into his NWO - even after Tiananmen Square, which occurred on his watch.

Uber-Bankster, globalist and Canidiot Carney just gave-away Canada to Communist China, the EU seems to be intent on giving information, access, and credibility to freedom’s greatest opponent, including, “…a flexible and pragmatic whole-of-EU approach enabling, not only a principled defence of interests and values.”

Which “values,” one wonders? Jailing people for speech? Seems like Europe’s view of assimilating communists is just like assimilating Islamist rape gangs: Assimilating TO THEM instead of requiring assimilation OF THEM – giving away Western “interests and values” to appease authoritarian foreigners and foreign powers… DSA, Digital ID (PRC Social Credit scoring), jailing 30 people per day in the UK for speech…

Newsflash to the EU: Authoritarianism is not one of the “interests and values” of the West… (Time to leave NATO…)

And now American retired high-ranking officers from the military and Dept of State are traveling to Red China to gather around a table singing kumbaya with the commies?

Is there room in Leavenworth for all of these enemies?

Does Trump even care?

