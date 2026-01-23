In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
7h

If the traitors (and I use the word sincerely and in it's correct meaning) are retired military, they're in the same position as Captain Sluggo. At a minimum they should be reduced in rank and retirement, any security clearance they possess should be revoked, and their actions should be investigated to see if there is any criminal liability hanging around waiting for AG Bondi to prosecute.

These bastards affirm what enlisted folks have been saying for generations - you don't make flag rank without being a politician and having knee pads. Each and every one of them took the same oath I took, and their actions (it looks like consorting with the enemy to me) remind me of Milly Vanilly and the Chinese General - they're selling us out!

Is it possible to revoke their passports while they' gone and not allow them back into the country? That would make my day.

