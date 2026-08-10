I am more than sick-n-tired of “the things the public needs to see” trope.

Now we’ve got Sen Johnson(R) elitely and condescendingly telling us we will get to see the content of FauXi’s phone that he thinks we should get to see.

May I be blunt? SCREW THAT. The bastard killed millions. Show us the phone.

I spent much of my career in IT services. The work product is owned by whomever is paying the bills. Anyone in any IP-driven profession – law, medicine, tech services, writing, etc. – understands this. St. Tony worked … for us, not for Congress.

ANYTHING and EVERYTHING on the phone of St. Tony of FauXi is “work product” and, therefore owned by those paying the bills: The American taxpayer.

Nothing in the medical field can realistically be called of “National Security;” if something on the device of a US Gov employee in the medical field is “national security,” it’s in violation of law and treaty and it’s OUR business to fix it; not the business of congress to hide it.

These idiots are waaay out over their skis and way outside their lane. It’s OUR government; not theirs. WE will decide. That’s OUR job under Self-Government.

I really couldn’t care less what some congressdope, (R) or (D), thinks the American citizen ought to have access to, and for two reasons:

Who watches the watcher – and who gets to decide? Some nutter congressdope who can’t even do their job without overspending America into oblivion, basing OUR military in 189 countries, and refusing to defend our own borders?? We don’t pay congressdopes to think. It’s not their job to think. We pay them to represent what WE think. NO ONE should give a rat’s ass what they think. WE don’t hire THEM to think; they are OUR hirelings to do OUR bidding. PERIOD.

Congress needs to get back to their job, to respect for the Constitution they exist only to support, and of the American citizen they exist ONLY to serve; not to service, as they seem to think, but to serve.

Publish the phone.

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