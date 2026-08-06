It’s really fascinating that we keep expecting voters, especially young, activist voters that we’ve made sure can never own a house or start a family, but have ensured can be stabbed or raped in the streets of diversity, to hear us when we say the commies can never pay for Medicare for all….

It didn’t matter to voters in the Midwest or, soon, Colorado, who are electing commies.

We’ve been electing & re-electing uniparty morons for decades who haven’t paid for $39T of what they’ve bought. The commies just decided to let everyone know that paying for stuff … doesn’t matter! 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Why would anyone watching our federal or blue state governments disagree?

Why would anyone expect an inability to pay for a government program to get in the way of voters voting for that government program? And then expecting it to be delivered?

Now of course “free” healthcare will just ensure you die in the waiting room, on a gurney in the hallway of an understaffed/under-bed “hospital,” until government steps in & offers to MAID you, as “free healthcare” does in every country in which it’s been tried, but any complaints about service will be met with legislators falling all over themselves to offer up more of that money that nobody has.

And you’ll still be waiting until after your broken arm has healed at a weird and unusable angle before you can get an appointment for an X-ray or to see your orthopedist, and your estate will need to cancel your next appointment with your cardiologist…

We Boomers really do suck. We were given the best anyone in the known universe has ever been given. We consumed it. And left for our kids and grandkids what every animal leaves behind a day after consumption.

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