So commie authoritarians (D) have, again, cheated their way to power, this most recent time (right now) in CA.

Nothing will be done about it.

Hate to tell you, but with the Trump administration exacting exactly zero accountability from the usual suspects at the top (Obama, Biden, Hillary, Milley, Brennan, Clapper, Haspel, Comey, McCabe, Wray…), it’s obvious that no downside exists from the top on down. Would Bass have cheated had Obama or Comey or Milley been hanged? Good question.

You get what you accept.

Will America return to a democratic republic under law without hangings? Nope.

Do lawbreakers stop lawbreaking when they know they will get away with it? Nope.

But… no charges for treason, perjury, election rigging, street riots, looting, illegal immigration, and massive, massive fraud. Trump even stopped the investigation into his own assassination attempt.

Accountability starts at the top, and Trump isn’t getting it done.

When El Salvador is a less-violent country of less cheating and greater rule of law than America, there’s a real problem. Trump’s focus on Iran, rather than domestic accountability, will be his - and our - downfall. I really don’t care at any existential level about Iran. I do care about America and the futures of my kids.

As I asked some time ago… Is Trump an Op?

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