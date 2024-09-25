In This Dimension

In This Dimension

John Vezmar
Sep 27

Stop it. You are confusing the Climate Change cult with facts. As Bjorn Lomborg reported Thursday to Larry Kudlow on Fox Business News, governments worldwide have spent some $12 TRILLION on generating expensive Green Energy projects. Nevertheless, cheaper, more readily available fossil fuel and nuclear energy power plants continue to dominate the energy generating sector. As AI advances, electricity demand will increase substantially. Look to Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO and Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF) for who has benefitted from the trillions of taxpayer dollars wasted on the Climate Change hoax and scam. Ironically, more fossil fuel is required to build wind turbines, solar panels and the monstrous battery storage facilities when Green Energy generation systems fail due to seasonal changes that reduce wind and sunshine.

