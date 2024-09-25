You may have missed this or have read too much mis-dis-mal-information from the Blob intent on controlling the global population through the nonsense of “climate change” to be thinking for yourself.

If that’s the case, if you still believe the “97%” nonsense (it’s actually 1.6%), or A-Zero-C’s claim that “the world will end in 12 years” if “climate change” is not addressed, or the idiocy of St Greta of Thunberg, or Kamala Harris’s sub-80-IQ* idiocy, or the imbecilic guy who flunked out of Divinity School (Al Gore), or anyone in Hollywood yakking about the weather (remember - these people become famous for pretending), this article in the Washington Post might give you a wake-up call and let you know what is really going on in this dimension: We are as cold as we’ve ever been.

WaPo gets its scientific data for this piece from Science magazine, which notes:

[T]he results imply that the effect of man-made CO2 emissions does not appear to be sufficiently strong to cause systematic changes in the pattern of the temperature fluctuations. In other words, our analysis indicates that with the current level of knowledge, it seems impossible to determine how much of the temperature increase is due to emissions of CO2.

As for the nonsense that we must cut CO2 and destroy first world energy supplies to prevent “catastrophic climate change:”

Given that the current Solar Cycle began with the lowest sunspot activity in decades, and that reduced sunspot activity is associated with cooling temperatures, such as prevailed during the Maunder Minimum, reducing CO2 further just might be a problem:

The Maunder minimum coincided with the coldest part of the “Little Ice Age” (c. 1500–1850) in the Northern Hemisphere, when the Thames River in England froze over during winter, Viking settlers abandoned Greenland, and Norwegian farmers demanded that the Danish king recompense them for lands occupied by advancing glaciers.

So. If you’re up for ice skating on the Thames, snow-covered agricultural fields starving the global population, ice-enclosed ports terminating intercontinental supply chains… then you should be all-in on “alternative” energy sources and cutting CO2.

If, however, you’re an educated adult and don’t want to spend your golden years freezing to death in Miami as you starve, you might want to re-think the policies and policy-makers for which and whom you vote.

If the WaPo is telling you that we are colder than we have been in 485 million years, even those pretending the mainstream media is honest ought to pay attention…

