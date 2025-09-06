In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
16h

It seems what you call the pharmafia has pretty well infested the senate. RFK Jr. better be prepared. I'd bet for the kind of money that's changed hands more than lies and kabuki theater are planned.

I'll say it one more time - the law that gives legislators immunity to having to tell the truth MUST be repealed. Those slimeballs need to be accountable for everything they say. What would the RFK Jr. hearing have looked like if Fauxcahontas and the rest of the DemonRats had to tell the truth.

They are, pretty much one and all, disgusting.

I look forward to your followup articles.

Alexander Scipio
18h

And this, just in:

https://open.substack.com/pub/dee746/p/top-japanese-scientists-demand-ban?r=ownpk&utm_medium=ios

