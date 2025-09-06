With the Day Care center we call the “Senate” having expressed on live national television their maturity at having their Pharmafia grift* exploded by RFK, Jr., it makes sense to bring some perspective to the floor show.

I am not at all sure why anyone, let alone these toddlers, is or would be against testing chemicals we inject into our kids, but it seems money will do magical things, including getting these rug rats to shriek about the entire idea of safe injections and a captured agency not doing its job – with lethal results.

Because this all began with Covid, before which nearly all of us trusted BigMed and the Pharmafia, let’s take a quick look at the

This is Pfizer’s own report on the first 89 days of their “vaccine.” Referencing their own report seems the best way to get the view and results of this injection straight from the hearse’s mouth.

Among the text introducing Pfizer’s document is the below which indicates Pfizer’s General Counsel has been through the document in detail, and that they are sure that what is being reported is accurate - and minimal (they only report on cases closed):

Among adverse event reports received into the Pfizer safety database during the cumulative period, only those having a complete workflow cycle in the safety database (meaning they progressed to Distribution or Closed workflow status) are included in the monthly SMSR. This approach prevents the inclusion of cases that are not fully processed hence not accurately reflecting final information.

If you look at the image below (Table 1 in the document), you see 42K “Relevant Cases,” 1,223 “fatal” outcomes (2.9%) .... and 9,400 ("unknown outcomes") (another 22%). A quarter of those deemed by Pfizer to have a “Relevant Case” either had a fatal outcome or an “unknown outcome” (more fatalities?) from the jab recorded in the post-marketing report to the CDC. Who still called this “safe and effective,” and continues to do so.

This is all in the first 89 days of the vaxx being available.

Also note Appendix 1. NINE single-spaced pages of "ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST" - and that's not a single-space list of one AE per line. it's NINE PAGES of this:

1p36 deletion syndrome;2-Hydroxyglutaric aciduria;5'nucleotidase increased;Acoustic neuritis;Acquired C1 inhibitor deficiency;Acquired epidermolysis bullosa;Acquired epileptic aphasia;Acute cutaneous lupus erythematosus;Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis;Acute encephalitis with refractory, repetitive partial seizures;Acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis;Acute flaccid myelitis;Acute haemorrhagic leukoencephalitis;Acute haemorrhagic oedema of infancy;Acute kidney injury;Acute macular outer retinopathy;Acute motor axonal neuropathy;Acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy;Acute myocardial infarction; ...

Using WORD to count semicolons, that’s 1,290 “ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST."

IMO anyone taking this jab or having their kids take it after the above report - even at the cost of their job (is your job worth your life? Is your kid’s life worth your job?) - either refused due diligence on this jab or was embarrassingly naive. People accepted this drug cocktail after only a few months of work. How long does it normally take to get a new drug to market?

Bringing a new medication to the public is a lengthy process governed by strict regulations to ensure it is both safe and effective. The journey from an initial idea to an approved prescription takes an average of 10 to 15 years and involves discovery, laboratory testing, human trials, and regulatory review. The high cost is influenced by the high rate of failure, as most potential drugs never reach the market.

Given the complete lack of attention to the safety of these chemicals, drugs that were not even tested before being released on - and mandated to - the public, the RFK demand to test this crap is more than reasonable – it is required if we care – at all – about our children.

And the shrieking buffoons who care more about their grift than the safety of our kids? They can go back out onto the playground to scream and yell, but to take any of them seriously?

No.

Yet, the day care curtain climbers are up in arms that these drugs - which they also gave a waiver of liability - actually might not be “safe and effective,” or that someone wants to test them to ensure they are…

For these “Senators” to shriek and scream and yell in defense of a CDC and Pharmafia ready, willing, and (evidently) eager to poison the public with chemicals that are not even tested before demanding we inject our kids with them is absurdly childish or childishly absurd - you choose.

The above data is on the Covid “vaccine” as the subject has been so infamous for so long… but does anyone think safety testing was done on any other vaccines, given the international spotlight now on those authorizing this crap for our children, and the waiver of liability to BigPharma for these drugs.. and the reaction of these toddlers in day care? Really? If so, call me for a bridge I have for sale.

I’ll have more to say in the near future about our “representative” government – LOL – but, for now, as we mop up the spew of these clowns, I’ll leave it at that.

