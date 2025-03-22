While reading the linked piece, below, one finds oneself wondering at the focus that can be brought to and by an individual in the social media cave into which the First World has voluntarily retreated to gaze at the shadows on their screens of the larger world they abandoned. The speed with which that focus can be promulgated across societies, cultures, Western Civilization is frightening – and unrealized, as yet.

It may seem that this focus can highlight one ideologue or one radical cohort such that his and their evils, ingested as fact, "can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." Meat puppet “Joe Biden” is held up to us as “fact,” when in reality he is nothing but a hallucination, a delusion foisted on us by civilization’s enemies.

How else to explain Greta, or the climate lunacy, or even the rise of a lowly mechanical engineer, Klaus Schwab, to the putative role of global policy dictator, to whom national leaders actually go for advice on governance, food sources, ESG, climate, DEI and a host of other anti-human, anti-humanity evils? And now Carney of Canada.

From a friend:

This guy Carney, is more dangerous than Fidelito Trudeau. Fidelito is a true believer, too dumb to know the script he reads from is nonsense. Carney, on the other hand, in his black little heart is a cynic who knows it's bullshit, as much as Lenin knew communism was unnatural and unworkable with free choice, but it's a useful narrative in the WEF's play for pure, uncontestable power.

Given this focus and speed, it may be that First World judicial systems, designed as they are toward perfection rather than efficiency or speed, are incompetent to stop or even to slow the spread of ideological evil across mankind.

America probably does need to close our border with Canada as the world enters a new Cold War between the communist totalitarianism rising without resistance across the EU and Anglosphere, both of which Canada uniquely is a member, and the free economic and innovation engine that drives the world economy: America - as we rise again under Trump from the fire and ashes of society left to us by Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama and "Joe Biden."

Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas. – Stalin.

This simultaneously is the creed of the globalists and leftists. It is the entire purpose of “political correctness, “hate speech,” wrongthink, government censorship and cancellation.

No reason at all exists to allow fertile ground plowed by academia and the media for the ideas of the globalists, who already have taken guns from everyone stupid enough to have let them.

Containment now. Containment forever.

In his book Value(s): Building a Better World for All, Mark Carney, former governor both of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, claims that western society is morally rotten, and that it has been corrupted by capitalism, which has brought about a "climate emergency" that threatens life on earth. This, he claims, requires rigid controls on personal freedom, industry and corporate funding... Since the advent of the COVID pandemic, Carney has been front and centre in the promotion of a political agenda known as the "Great Reset," or the "Green New Deal," or "Building Back Better." All are predicated on the claim that COVID, and its disruption of the global economy, provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not just to regulate climate, but to frame a more fair, more diverse, more inclusive, more safe and more woke world. Carney draws inspiration from, among others, Marx, Engels and Lenin, but the agenda he promotes differs from Marxism in two key respects. First, the private sector is not to be expropriated but made a "partner" in reshaping the economy and society. Second, it does not make a promise to make the lives of ordinary people better, but worse. Carney's Brave New World will be one of severely constrained choice, less flying, less meat, more inconvenience and more poverty: "Assets will be stranded, used gasoline powered cars will be unsaleable, inefficient properties will be unrentable," he promises...

Read it all…

These are the enemies of Western Civilization, of progress, of our children and their future.

Share