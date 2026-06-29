Having watched Citizen Vigilante last evening, and reading many posts on it this morning on X, two observations:

Citizen is about evolution.

Those understanding evolution support the movie; those rejecting or failing to grasp Natural Selection... don’t. It’s really that simple. The second observation, which I have made often, is that what the protagonist is doing is not “vigilantism.” More on that below.

Evolution

Male mammals are bigger, stronger, more direct and have far less empathy than females. Males protect females, females create the future, males ensure that future happens.

As civilization moved past the family and clan to larger and more complex societies, men moved from protecting the family to protecting the larger society, protecting it from, and removing from it, challenges to females and the future, ensuring the choices of the strong and better-adapted, more-efficient users of natural resources (which is what “progress” is all about; said “natural resources” absolutely including women producing the future of the species) survive challenges from those dangerous to those women, children, society and the environment in which they live and prosper. This is Natural Selection.

Natural selection is a mechanism of evolution. Organisms that are more adapted to their environment are more likely to survive and pass on the genes that aided their success.

Our environment in the West is based on reason, logic, our Christian heritage, and human, animal, and environmental rights. The environment of our antagonists is not; it rejects each of these. Theirs is a pre-Enlightenment worldview of “Allah said it, I believe it, that settles it.” And the “I believe it” part requires their extinguishing the lives of all nonbelievers, globally; this is a theological demand on them as members of their theocracy. Simply, they are an existential threat to modern, free, post-Enlightenment humanity.

Evolution requires that the clash between these two civilizations is existential; which side are you on, because it is zero-sum? We cannot both occupy the same space – our antagonists won’t let us, regardless of any desire by us to allow them to.

Natural Selection weeds-out the less-capable, those unable or unwilling to participate in moving society forward and those expressing antipathy to society, those whose presence is a net-negative to the species, the civilization, the society, the family. It keeps those whose genes will be passed on for the betterment of the local environment and its inhabitants.

Which is “better” is subject to which wins the Natural Selection contest, a contest decided by force, intelligence, and execution.

As society has progressed, we have decided to implement Natural Selection with law. In the Middle Ages, the law executed about one percent of the male population of europe every year, removing violent miscreants, chlorinating the gene pool. This is Natural Selection: The strong gained power, implemented laws protecting themselves and their females and offspring, removing those challenging the day-to-day life of the species, thereby ensuring a more peaceful species and environment.

We stopped doing this and began getting in the way of Natural Selection, which is force, when we gave political power to those gifted with empathy and little knowledge of force and its impacts and uses. We now are paying the price of valuing empathy over the lives of the most vulnerable members of our species and civilization, through open borders, decarceration, lack of incarceration, and empathetic judges setting-free miscreants for various childish reasons to go be violent predators on civilized people again and again and again.

It is the most vulnerable, like the 14-year-old female victim in Citizen of gang rape at the hands of several teenage boys, who are the most at-risk from the weaponization of empathy that accompanies female suffrage. The fact that these malignant kids are muslim simply is a fact of life in Europe today, art imitating reality, and one wonders whether those objecting to the movie on grounds of “racism” (as though islam is a race) would still object to punishing her rapists were the rapists white. (In fact, they’d probably cheer due to the amazing volume of “anti-white” racism screaming across the culture today.)

The teens are malignant because of their actions, not because of any irrelevant genetic disposition. Their actions are driven by their beliefs – again, not race; no society can stand when beliefs and culture violently antithetical to it are allowed to exist, let alone to prosper. When that violence is directed against those who – solely – can create the future of our species, it cannot be tolerated if that species is to continue.

The rape culture of islam is intriguing, as well. We’ve probably all seen the arrest of muslim males whining that rape of infidel women and girls is legal and has theological support in islam, refusing to recognize that they are not acting within an Islamic country – remember what I said about both occupying the same space? This is a culture that is interesting in and of itself: It prioritizes the demeaning of and violence against women, those same muslim women are among its most ardent supporters, yet it is Western women most intent on allowing it here.

As the most intolerant always win – evolution in five words – islam will defeat us and mangle, destroy, ruin, end the lives of any non-muslim females it can reach... if it is not stopped, if the WE are not the strongest, the ones ensuring the survival of our culture and civilization, defeating those who would displace us: Natural Selection.

Whether we or they survive and prosper will depend on who chooses to be the strongest. The other will be tossed into the dustbin of history. This is a choice.

This is not speculation; it is their instruction in the Koran. It is the code by which they live.

Citizen merely resets Natural Selection as necessary to the peaceful progress of our society, culture and civilization; the strong removes the malignant. The protagonist demonstrates the strength necessary to defeat the anti-progress bullies and their official cohorts, protecting the females and, thereby, the future.

As reports are out today about the cooperation of police in the UK with the groomers rapists (as long as the cops get a piece of the action), it is immeasurably difficult not to support the actions of the protagonist in Citizens vis-à-vis what I’ll call their “swamp.”

Vigilantism

While the name of the movie is good marketing and meets the current feeling around the civilized world, the plot is not vigilantism. It is self-government.

In a self-governing country, as are all Western Democracies – at least, they are purported to be, but that’s another piece – it is the People, themselves, who are responsible for their – our – government. This is what “self-government” means.

We the People employ hirelings – legislators, police, judges – to make, enforce and adjudicate laws desired we desire; this is representative government: THEY represent US… at least they are supposed to; again – another piece.

For our hirelings to perform the functions for which we employ them, we who have the responsibility for our own, self, government, delegate to these hirelings the necessary authority to make and enforce our laws. This delegation is downstream from our responsibility to ensure a safe and orderly society: It is OUR government, OUR society. Responsibility cannot be delegated.

When our hirelings refuse and reject the authority we have delegated to them, leading to a less- or un-safe society, it is incumbent on us because of our responsibility of self-government, to enforce our desires directly.

This is NOT “vigilantism.” It is the very foundation of “self-government.”

WE Are responsible for the making and enforcing of OUR laws. This is what “SELF-government… IS.

And it needs to begin taking on a larger role: every policy, every judge setting free violent miscreants, every legislator working to ensure comfort for the perpetrator and discomfort for his victims is sending a message to us loud and clear: Our hirelings are intent on our destruction.

Citizen strikes a spark that must kindle a flame if the West is to survive.

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