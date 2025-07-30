In This Dimension

In This Dimension

John Vezmar
Want to see what low IQ black populations do when handed the reins of power? Look closely at South Africa and Zimbabwe. With rampant discrimination — apartheid — against whites, both countries are devolving into a wasteland where unskilled black skinned people are given preference over skilled white skinned people. Making matters worse, some black South African politicians are recommending black gangs kill white farmers. Government corruption is rife, infrastructure is collapsing, crime is rampant and those whites (6.5% of the population) who can, are on the brain drain train out of dodge. What were once internationally recognized, thriving and prosperous countries led by educated white people are today sinking into Third World communist controlled hellholes where even the simplest forms of infrastructure maintenance are impossible for untrained, inexperienced municipal workers to perform. If you can see a way out of this collapse into a wilderness of ignorance and violence, let us know.

Africa's population's set to triple by 2100 (supposedly especially in Nigeria). To where will they migrate?

Isn't it interesting how black families were strong in the USA 'til vote-buying, dependents-creator LBJ made it possible during the mid-1960s for single moms to get welfare w/out naming father(s)? In 1965, 76.4% of black kids were born to married women. Now 34% are.

Nowadays, "the U.S. black community's 72 percent single mom rate eclipses that of most other groups: 17 percent of Asians, 29 percent of whites, 53 percent of Hispanics and 66 percent of Native Americans were born to unwed mothers in 2008. The rate for the overall U.S. population was 41 percent."

Weren't blacks far more successful in some ways during the early 1960s than they are today? (Asked sincerely)...

