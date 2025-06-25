It will be interesting to watch China over the next few years…

Their population is cratering, with a Total Fertility Rate of 1.55, putting them at #193 out of the 227 countries listed by TFR in the CIA World Factbook. According to some estimates, China’s population will halve by 2060.

No kids equals no consumers, no jobs, no economy, no taxes, no infrastructure (roads, electrical, water, sewer grids…), no state-sponsored healthcare, no pensions, no food. China is the largest importer of food in the world, but without an employed populace generating the taxes to pay for that food…

(Western women should be paying attention to the results of this real-life experiment in low fertility… If you don’t have three children now, you won’t have Social Security or Medicare then, as those never-born will not be here to pay for it…)

Because of China’s one-child policy and a cultural preference for male children (it’s a multicultural world!) in the childbearing generation males exceed females by over 32 million. That’s 32 million young men who will never find a wife or regular sex partner – never a good historical situation. The one-child policy was discontinued in 2016, but the damage was done. With an inverted demographic pyramid, there are ever-fewer young workers to pay for the increasing number of pensioners… a situation that is neither slowing nor fixable.

China’s empty cities – built to provide jobs, not housing – were paid for by America’s trade deficits. Tariffs are evaporating those deficits and those jobs. China can neither maintain nor populate these cities. As huge amounts of personal investments in China are in housing, millions will be out of luck in their personal savings, resulting in millions who are more dependent than anticipated on government welfare payments that will not exist due to the lack of employed taxpayers.

Not helping matters, China’s currency is being grossly inflated. Just like Bidenflation and the bipartisan idiots in the American Congress voting for ever-more spending we cannot afford, this is a huge tax on the people that one can neither avoid nor cheat out of.

The Chinese Renminbi has lost 79% its value since 1987 Updated: June 11, 2025 ¥100 in 1987 is equivalent in purchasing power to about ¥471.78 today, an increase of ¥371.78 over 37 years. The renminbi had an average inflation rate of 4.28% per year between 1987 and today, producing a cumulative price increase of 371.78%.

Their people are pissed. Last time their people got upset, thousands were massacred… What were they upset about? Largely about the inevitable consequences of the same economic policies for which idiotic New York Democrats ignorant of history and economics just voted (24 June 2025).

Will China strike out as a cornered dragon? A war always drains young men from a population. China’s regime may decide that a conventional war to, say, grab Taiwan, would be in their best interests demographically, regardless of its success in grabbing Taiwan…

Will China go quietly into that good night?

Somewhere in the middle for the Middle Kingdom?

… between now and then..??

What’s that Chinese curse? “May you live in interesting times….”

Buckle up.

