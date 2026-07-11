Many under-educated or mal-educated people insist that “violence never solves anything.” This is a common conceit in the West for the simple reason that we have been on top and able to dictate terms to the world since 1945, a year in which we proved our level of violence was un-matchable. We seem no longer to have the capability to understand that others, non-Westerners, think differently, have different cultural, philosophical, and theological foundations on which their thoughts and worldviews are constructed.

Any reading of history shows that every significant problem, within and without the West, has been resolved through violence. The purpose of diplomacy is to work a problem before it becomes significant enough to require violence. But once it becomes significant – again, an ambiguous, cultural measure – only violence can or will resolve that problem.

“Significance” is a cultural metric. What is “significant” in the West – in civilized society – may not be, and often not only is not, significant, but is not even seen as a problem at all outside the West.

It was not diplomacy that threw islam out of europe, finally, in 1492, but violence. It was not appeasement that resolved the NAZI takeover of europe, but violence. It was not an election that resolved slavery in America, but violence. It was not diplomacy that ended the expansion of the Empire of Japan and its reign of violence across China and the Pacific, but greater violence. Etc.

Non-violence is not a common, multicultural concept or conceit. Any reading of history and the Koran, a non-Western civilization and culture, for example, shows that violence not only can solve issues, but that violence must be used by practicing muslims again all non-believers to kill or enslave them, to “solve” their “issue” of those holding different belief systems. Following direction from their “god,” muslims have killed, per Grok, about 270,000,000 infidels across their 1,400-year reign of terror. That’s about 200,000 killings per year.

Most of us recoil from the stacks of skulls found among the Aztec relics, tens of thousands killed in the name of their religion. Islam killed ten times as many per year as did they.

Violence, for muslims, is a requirement from their deity, not a choice for the individuals. The Koran does not teach to talk with unbelievers, but to “strike their neck.” For islam, unbelief is a significant problem; so far the West has utterly failed – refused – to understand this.

Talking can’t resolve this.

Example: Pedophilia is a problem deemed significant enough to warrant serious prison time in the West but is a matter of course and of marriage in some non-Western cultures. How “significant” is this inter-cultural issue? Significant enough that the pedophile culture of islam demands the “right” to “marry” (and to rape, if we’re getting right down to it) little girls and will forcibly do so – is forcibly doing so – in the West they are working – and succeeding – to conquer.

No mature adult in the West accepts the pedophilia abomination, and no one in the muslim world will reject it – rejecting pedophilia is to reject the instruction of their divinity. It cannot happen. On top of that, islam rejects our rejection of pedophilia out of the obstinance and contrariness of a conquering civilization. And if you don’t think they are conquering us, you are living in a phone booth lacking an outside line.

This will be resolved through violence.



A nuclear Iran

Iran wants a nuke. Why they want a nuke is less important than that they want a nuke. As the leading State sponsor of global terrorism for half-a-century, the that is more important than the why. But as their why is theological, they are not going to be talked out of it, as they have been demonstrating for quite some time. Ergo: Violence.

No educated person believes the IRGC can be talked out of a nuke. Only time will tell if they can be bombed out of it, but it is fanciful to think anything other than violence can work.

It seems to fascinate some that the Iranian government, who- or whatever that is, does not honor their agreement in the MOU so we can stop using violence against them. They are reacting as they are directed by their, and this is important, pre-Enlightenment, ideology.

Primitive peoples honor their prophets and gods, whether they are rocks or trees or pedophiles riding a horse across the sky at midnight, and nothing is going to disabuse them of their beliefs. Beliefs are, by definition, irrational.

Diplomacy and logic are rational courses; they will not because they cannot, succeed against irrational beings.

Think what it took for the West to move from theology to science: The Enlightenment. This was a huge dislocation still being felt by civilized cultures centuries later. To think an uncivilized, pre-Enlightenment culture – islam – will cave to Western, post-Enlightenment ideas …is ignorant.

The Cold War and the (temporary?) defeat of communism were resolved without direct violence, but with the real threat of same. Perhaps this is the only time and problem that has been resolved without direct violence. Given that the fall of communism may be only temporary – growing cohorts of America’s electorate are demanding communism today – violence may be required to resolve this issue.

Violence simply is a fact of nature. Animals fight over mating and territorial rights. Indigenous people fight over the same. Perhaps because humans can think, and divergent thinking always will ensure divergent desires and needs, violence is just baked-in to all creatures, thinking and non-thinking, something that cannot be avoided, but only managed.

To paraphrase Trotsky, ‘You may not be interested in violence, but violence is interested in you.’

Which brings us to my point.

Our current federal government is a problem. As we are learning from DOGE, from audits, from whistleblowers, from money trails, it has squandered what may be the entirety of our $39T debt. It has been acting outside the law. It will be taxing future generations, without representation of those generations, as far into the future as the mind can conceive. And it is spending this money on things it is not allowed to do, while importing those it has a responsibility to keep out.

Not only is the federal government importing these people, but it is also importing their costs, crime and disease, to the detriment of law, order, peace, safety, security, health, education, housing, crime… to our entire future.

Not only has the government no right to do any of these things, it is required to prohibit them.

Yet, here we are.

Leaving the people, from whom the government powers are derived, with a problem.

It will be up to us to decide whether this problem still can be addressed by talking. Or if it has become significant.

The time for choosing is now.

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