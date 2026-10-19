In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Virginia's avatar
Virginia
8d

Once again-it's important to bring back this flashback: March 2016

You probably never heard about this but in Dec., House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) successfully pushed through Congress his $1.1 Trillion Omnibus spending Bill that will also Fund Visas for nearly 300,000 MORE Muslim migrants over the next 12 months.

Breitbart The Omnibus Bill 'also Funded' Sanctuary cities, Illegal Alien tax credits, and Changed Federal Law to allow for a MASSIVE Increase in Low-Skilled H-2B workers– an "immigration expansion opposed" by more than nine in ten GOP voters. Yet at the first gathering of all House "Republicans" since the omnibus’s passage, Politico reports that GOP lawmakers gave Ryan a Standing Ovation at the close of this week’s Republican Congressional retreat.

Yeah...lets also congratulate the GOP..for bringing in all those Jihadi John's & Jihadi Jane's....which are still here...and those serving in Congress!!

Not only have the Demoncrats/socialists been complicit in bringing in these invaders, but so has the Republican party ...

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
7d

This is a great post! It is unfortunate that we are forced to vote for the republicucks instead of real patriots.

It's all about the turnout, baby!

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