The animals in France are surrounding the Louvre. At least lefty idiots won’t be throwing paint on the Mona Lisa anymore, as it’ll be a pile of ash by morning.

Decades of not arresting, executing or deporting Muslims and the West is falling as our “leaders” pretend this is a matter for stern words and arrests.

Treating non-Westerners through a lens of Western justice and our slow escalation to what’s necessary is so monocultural. I thought our leaders imported all the enemies to demonstrate the value of multiculturalism…

Well, other cultures attack and sack and burn and kill. It’s a multicultural world, we are told, so let’s be multicultural and kill those destroying our civilization.

It’s not rocket science. It’s basic survival.

Islam has no place in a modern, post-Enlightenment world. If we don’t annihilate it, there will BE no post-Enlightenment world; only Islam.

It is a matter of repulsing an invasion by whatever means are necessary.

Should France still not have the army in the streets killing these invaders by tomorrow morning, France is conquered. The UK & Germany are next. Refusing to understand that viewing this as a student riot over education is nothing but cowardice.

As for America? Well, our elites are happy with our being destroyed.

I’d guess any sizeable group of mud people rioting to destroy cultural artifacts will have their numbers quickly and permanently reduced by the locals. It’ll be harder in commie blue jurisdictions, but it’s deer season and most of us have our rifles sighted and our ammo ready.

Democrats & RINOs & women’s suffrage created this mess. It would be wise to remember the first two in November 3rd. The third issue will have to be addressed later - if there is a “later,” and that will depend on the hunters.

Islam delenda est.

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