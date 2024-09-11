In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
Sep 11

As of now, Barry Hussein Soetoro's plan to destroy America is working a treat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Garry Dale Kelly's avatar
Garry Dale Kelly
Sep 11

Well argued, Sir. Well argued.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture