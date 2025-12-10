I’m looking at the new NSS from DJT and the, shall we say, “resistance” to it by the caste of whining impotent aristocrats running the EUrinal.

These people objecting to AMERICA’S new NSS – OBTW where AMERICAN tax money and AMERICAN warriors go – are the same kind of interbred simps with an inflated sense of their own importance who caused WW1, The Great War, the War to End All Wars… the war many historians see as the beginning of the end of Western Civilization (we are living through the detritus), and then did it all again as soon as they could raise a new generation of cannon fodder.

Out of this second War to End All Wars – WW2 – this ridiculous concept of a “Rules based international order” was born by these same morons who engulfed the entire planet in war, twice, within 25 years - one generation. Someone died and left these morons in charge of “international rules?!?”

Their “Rules based international order” is simply this:

A bunch of white dudes today excoriating us for being – or listening to – white people (but they, themselves, being white and to whom we must pay attention), who have NEVER been able to stop killing each other, who live in a civilization based on free will and self-government, ignoring the input of those whom THEY SERVE, demanding that the “rules” they made up, with zero democratic accountability or input, and which have become sclerotic over time, enrich only the bankers and the weapons contractors, and who are destroying their own countries and cultures both by rejection of self-government and by importation of brown people who can’t behave, read, write, think, paint, compose, sculpt or build… are immutable.

Not only immutable, but which must be enforced by others – the USA – because these same white people have given up completely on their own fertility, future and economies and so can’t afford, economically or demographically, to fight their own wars.

As to Ukraine? This is (yet another) war IN europe BETWEEN european countries ABOUT european borders. If european countries are real and are actually interested in their future, they can go fight it. No reason on earth supports the idea America must (yet again) get involved, monetarily or kinetically, to help europeans stop killing europeans. It’s what they do. It’s who they are. Let them work it out and it’s likely we can stop worrying about these parasites in the future.

Europe became geopolitically irrelevant at midnight, May 8-9, 1945. Nothing has or will change that fact.

Nobody cares.

Nobody should.

