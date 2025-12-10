In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5d

Europe became geopolitically irrelevant well before May 1945.

In fact, Europe was already irrelevant when they managed to start World War II.

The fact that Europe has not been able to keep its own peace,

hasn't been able to defend its own people, and, yes, hasn't been able to maintain its own population,just means that the United States has no business doing anything that involves boots on the ground in Europe. We should sell products to Europe,sell food to Europe, sell weapons to Europe,but that’s all.

There are those who say it’s cheaper to keep Europe stable than to fix it later. I disagree with that premise, as I don’t have any interest in a stable Europe until the Europeans start getting rid of the Muslim invaders, kill the EU, have enough babies to insure there will actually be a Europe in 100 years, and elect governments that are for the people, not the New World Order.

Do those things and maybe we should think about having an interest in Europe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
5d

That's cold.... But it might be truer than anyone cares to believe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture