In This Dimension

John Vezmar
8h

Witnessing the regression, devolution and decline of South Africa's once highly successful society with a burgeoning economy collapse into a communist kleptocracy controlled by radicalized race hustling hoodlums is a dire warning to all nations, particularly the United States. On July 13, 2024, in Butler, PA, we came as close as an assassin's bullet to losing our constitutional republic to a band of radical progressives using an open border and a White House autopen to control the destiny of our nation. America's future is not assured unless American patriots make it so.

Daniel DiFabio
10h

Your post is very thought-provoking.

It is possible to save Western civilization. A multi-faceted emergency response is definitely necessary. The redrawing of national boundaries is a needed component as you stated. The traditional Christian ethos must become dominant once again. A radical phasing out of immigration coupled with a plan to increase births across Western nations would be essential in my view.

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
