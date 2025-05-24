You really need to read this.

I’m not as optimistic as Ms. Nickson, mostly because I don’t believe the West can save itself from the accelerating power of the commies and the anti-white brigades (those who invented and maintain modernity, from our Christian-based morals, to building and manufacturing, to electrical grids and farming at scale: ask those about to starve in S Africa…) without significant citizen violence, and I am not at all sure enough of the remaining men in the West are up for it. But let’s hope she is correct.

The resolution may well come down to creating smaller sovereign entities via secession, and those jurisdictions sorted just as Americans are sorting ourselves into Red and Blue states. Catalonia, Quebec, Alberta, eastern Oregon… geographic boundaries that made sense at one time no longer do. The historic rationale for huge industrial countries was huge industrial wars. Borders assumed commonality of culture that has vanished. Those days are over; it’s time to adjust to new realities.

Then we shall see where freedom and prosperity lie. History shows these will not exist in “Blue” states and countries… but history will show this only if free states remain as comparative examples. And that means absolutely crushing the left in free jurisdictions … by any means necessary.

Obama - the diligent destroyer - once noted, “if they bring a knife, we bring a gun.” That is where they are. Where the adults must be is: if they bring a pallet of bricks, we bring guns. When everything is at stake, every means is acceptable.

If you don’t recognize this is a war, a war destroying livestock, food production, energy production and transmission, transportation, land ownership, health, private property… you’re really not paying attention

Saving our communities, nations and civilization has always been the role of men.

Men must man-up to save our civilization, now - to save women and children and our future from the left.

Will we?

We shall see.