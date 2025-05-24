You really need to read this.
I’m not as optimistic as Ms. Nickson, mostly because I don’t believe the West can save itself from the accelerating power of the commies and the anti-white brigades (those who invented and maintain modernity, from our Christian-based morals, to building and manufacturing, to electrical grids and farming at scale: ask those about to starve in S Africa…) without significant citizen violence, and I am not at all sure enough of the remaining men in the West are up for it. But let’s hope she is correct.
The resolution may well come down to creating smaller sovereign entities via secession, and those jurisdictions sorted just as Americans are sorting ourselves into Red and Blue states. Catalonia, Quebec, Alberta, eastern Oregon… geographic boundaries that made sense at one time no longer do. The historic rationale for huge industrial countries was huge industrial wars. Borders assumed commonality of culture that has vanished. Those days are over; it’s time to adjust to new realities.
Then we shall see where freedom and prosperity lie. History shows these will not exist in “Blue” states and countries… but history will show this only if free states remain as comparative examples. And that means absolutely crushing the left in free jurisdictions … by any means necessary.
Obama - the diligent destroyer - once noted, “if they bring a knife, we bring a gun.” That is where they are. Where the adults must be is: if they bring a pallet of bricks, we bring guns. When everything is at stake, every means is acceptable.
If you don’t recognize this is a war, a war destroying livestock, food production, energy production and transmission, transportation, land ownership, health, private property… you’re really not paying attention
Saving our communities, nations and civilization has always been the role of men.
Men must man-up to save our civilization, now - to save women and children and our future from the left.
Will we?
We shall see.
Witnessing the regression, devolution and decline of South Africa's once highly successful society with a burgeoning economy collapse into a communist kleptocracy controlled by radicalized race hustling hoodlums is a dire warning to all nations, particularly the United States. On July 13, 2024, in Butler, PA, we came as close as an assassin's bullet to losing our constitutional republic to a band of radical progressives using an open border and a White House autopen to control the destiny of our nation. America's future is not assured unless American patriots make it so.
Your post is very thought-provoking.
It is possible to save Western civilization. A multi-faceted emergency response is definitely necessary. The redrawing of national boundaries is a needed component as you stated. The traditional Christian ethos must become dominant once again. A radical phasing out of immigration coupled with a plan to increase births across Western nations would be essential in my view.