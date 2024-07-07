It’s difficult to overstate how stupid California is.

They sit on huge lakes of oil but have power outages and the nation’s highest gasoline prices because they won’t drill it for fear of offending the climate gods.

They have amazing forests that burn down every summer because they refuse any standard, modern forestry practices.

They have the most fertile farmland in America drying up and laying fallow so they can send fresh water to the ocean to ensure the survival of a non-endangered 3” baitfish.

They sit next to the largest ocean in the known universe and are running out of water, drinking recycled sewage, and refusing decades-old desalination technology.

They have the 5th-largest economy in the world - and the highest poverty rate in America, right alongside a billionaire factory in which they create new ones every week.

They have energetic kids migrating there for opportunity, millions of future wanna-be millionaires, and regulations ensuring those kids can’t build a home or raise a family.

If it were a business, California would be put into receivership.

Instead, they ensure they continue one of the absolute worst education systems in the country to ensure their future voters are as stupid as their current crop.

Share