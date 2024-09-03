The end of years, decades and centuries rarely, it seems, do us the favor of matching our clocks and calendars, let alone our expectations.

The 19th Century, for example, ended on July 28, 1914, with the guns of August.

The 1920s ended on October 24, 1929, “Black Thursday.”

The 1930s ended on December 7, 1941, under the undefended skies of Pearl Harbor.

The 1960s ended on January 27, 1973, with the surrender of America to North Vietnam.

The 20th Century ended not on “Y2K,” but on 9/11. Or 2016. Or 2020. Or will on November 5, 2024.

Perhaps Western Civilization is ending now as free speech is being annihilated by the leaders of the civilization they are bent on destroying and the once-leading free power, America, turns its back on its people, history, traditions, and future. As the Great Powers divide the world into post-Cold-War spheres of influence, the dominant power of the 20th Century, America, is not to be found, and liberty is waning.

China is landing on the moon. America's premier aerospace company can't send humans to low earth orbit and back, and the American government is joining the EU and Brazil in waging war against the American kicking the ass of everyone on the planet in getting to space. Why? Because he believes in what made the West great: Free Speech, and bought the means to turn his beliefs into reality for the rest of us, and refuses to stop.

Immersed in wokeness, childish anti-progress and anti-liberty DEI, waving anti-humanity "pride" flags signifying an establishment encouragement of anti-future sexual behavior as feminism teaches women not to procreate, as we incite wars in areas irrelevant to Americans and against those we ought to have brought inside our sphere when we still cared about our future – or at least we citizens thought we did…

"The relationship went wrong when the West did not treat Russia as a nation that had shaken off Soviet Communism," he told me. "It should have been welcomed as such into a new community of nations - but instead it was regarded as the successor state of the USSR, inheriting its status as the principal focus of Western distrust."

We are destroying the systems, progress, energy and peoples who created modernity and its complex systems in order to pretend to advance peoples who never invented writing, the wheel, or even learned to melt sand into glass... America seems to have decided to become irrelevant.

Sure, our politicians preen and yak and pretend to legislate as though we still matter, as they spend the dollar and our future into irrelevancy on the global stage.

Why do empires fall? They waste resources until they're gone, and after. Since 1945, we've spent our young men into death around the world, and our prosperity into unfathomable debt.

The BRICS added six new countries in 2023 following the catastrophic decision by "Joe Biden" to weaponize the dollar after baiting Russia into a war it cannot lose - and that our proxy cannot win.

With this expansion, BRICS nations contain:

It gets worse. Turkey has petitioned to join the BRICS. Why?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration believed that "the geopolitical center of gravity" is moving away from the most developed economies.

Once you consider that the global elites - intentionally - are destroying the developed economies through the invasion of savage barbarians, locking up Western citizens for complaining about being invaded and their children raped and murdered by these savages, while destroying energy systems, forests and the environment for the fantastical hoax of “climate change,” Erdogan’s comment makes complete sense. Once our overlords have replaced us and destroyed our world, where else would “the geopolitical center of gravity” go but to the third world?

Turkey is our biggest regional ally and holds the third-largest military force in NATO, a sclerotic "defensive alliance" that has become a traveling roadshow of death: Need a war, anywhere on the planet? Call the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

NATO reached obsolescence in 1992, but America keeps it on a ventilator in the ICU simply to sell MIC hardware. Waging for decades pointless wars it has no interest in winning (Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan…) is the goal of the arms merchants in industry and government: No one buys bullets for won wars.

The dollar is burning down as our government inflates it into worthlessness. Who will invest in the bonds "our" government requires to keep buying the votes it needs to stay in power?

No one.

Who, on the world stage, wants America to remain the prominent actor?

Same answer. Certainly not the other major powers, Russia, China, India and now Turkey. Increasingly, it seems, nor do Germany or France.

American politicians seem to agree.

So, in 2024, ends the Twentieth Century, the “American Century.”

For those not paying attention, which includes those ignorant enough to participate in "multiculturalism," those infatuated with the ahistorical fantasy that “diversity is our strength,” those advocating for socialism, those pretending that any group pushing for "equal rights" has any goal other than cohort superiority, take a look around.

Only the West that these groups decry has ever recognized or advocated for human rights. As we fall, accept that these rights may never return; at best, the likelihood is that such a return will take centuries or millennia.

Thus, 25 years into the new millennium, may end the Western Millennium.

Those without children, who would have no place in any position making policy or choosing policy makers in a mature republic, may ignorantly or intentionally - you choose - be destroying the freedom of all.

We had it all. And our own voters seem on the verge of throwing it all away. Thank a teacher union.

This is what November 5, 2024, is about: returning America to the world stage as a free nation of, by and for its citizens... or pulling the plug in our self-imposed ICU.

It's that simple: Make America Relevant Again. Or not.

Choose wisely.

