Because I want people to be able to burn the national flag of, say, KSA, Afghanistan, North Korea, Somalia, Mexico, Venezuela, etc., seems to me people ought to be able to burn the American flag in peaceful protest if they want. (The link has some good points and context.)
However….
Our flag is a symbol of our Constitution and the rights and protections it guarantees. Burning the flag is burning the Constitution. So - have at it, but all Constitutional protections ought immediately be terminated: you just rejected them and lit them on fire.
No trial, no jury, no habeas, no prohibition against “cruel and unusual” punishment. You burned all that up, rejecting it as you did so.
Arrest them, lock ‘em up, throw away the key. Forget about them until the smell of their rotting corpse is bad enough to hose the place out.
It’s what they demanded when burning the flag. It would be so intolerant to deny them their demand…
Given that the only honorable way to "retire" a U.S. flag is by burning it (so I was taught as a Boy Scout, lo, those many years ago), there is room for discussion here...also, reading the actual EO would be instructive...Trump banned 'flag burning' NOT protected as free speech bu the constitution....he baited the libs, and they swallowed it hook, line and sinker....performance art at it's finest ;)
And a swing and a miss! Strike 3! Democrats whiff again! If only honesty were required of politicians and political speech, but, whatever. In the article you attached it explains:
"The only conduct targeted is burning a flag in circumstances designed to provoke lawless action, for example at a rally where the clear intent is to inflame a mob into violence. This is the narrow terrain where the Court has said the First Amendment does not apply, and that is the terrain Trump’s order aims to police."
It said the same thing yesterday. Amazing. And everyone except Democrats are set free by the truth. They can't read, they don't understand, and then they put Twinkle-toes Walz up to comment on it. The Democrats are so over.
I love it