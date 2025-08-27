Because I want people to be able to burn the national flag of, say, KSA, Afghanistan, North Korea, Somalia, Mexico, Venezuela, etc., seems to me people ought to be able to burn the American flag in peaceful protest if they want. (The link has some good points and context.)

However….

Our flag is a symbol of our Constitution and the rights and protections it guarantees. Burning the flag is burning the Constitution. So - have at it, but all Constitutional protections ought immediately be terminated: you just rejected them and lit them on fire.

No trial, no jury, no habeas, no prohibition against “cruel and unusual” punishment. You burned all that up, rejecting it as you did so.

Arrest them, lock ‘em up, throw away the key. Forget about them until the smell of their rotting corpse is bad enough to hose the place out.

It’s what they demanded when burning the flag. It would be so intolerant to deny them their demand…

