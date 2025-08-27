In This Dimension

Given that the only honorable way to "retire" a U.S. flag is by burning it (so I was taught as a Boy Scout, lo, those many years ago), there is room for discussion here...also, reading the actual EO would be instructive...Trump banned 'flag burning' NOT protected as free speech bu the constitution....he baited the libs, and they swallowed it hook, line and sinker....performance art at it's finest ;)

And a swing and a miss! Strike 3! Democrats whiff again! If only honesty were required of politicians and political speech, but, whatever. In the article you attached it explains:

"The only conduct targeted is burning a flag in circumstances designed to provoke lawless action, for example at a rally where the clear intent is to inflame a mob into violence. This is the narrow terrain where the Court has said the First Amendment does not apply, and that is the terrain Trump’s order aims to police."

It said the same thing yesterday. Amazing. And everyone except Democrats are set free by the truth. They can't read, they don't understand, and then they put Twinkle-toes Walz up to comment on it. The Democrats are so over.

I love it

