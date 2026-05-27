Contrasting the television news footage of the Birmingham bridge (Bull Connor releasing his dogs and knocking Blacks off their feet with streams from fire hoses, footage that shocked the nation into the Civil Rights era) with the ubiquitous videos today is an interesting exercise. One wonders what would have been the result of TV cameras at the bridge had those videos been juxtaposed with common, everyday videos we see tens of times every week. Or reports like this one, one of many, too many.

Would the Civil Rights era have died right then and there? We’ll never know. Should it have? Same answer.

Human cohorts

‪Who We Are and How We Got Here; Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past is a fascinating study into ancient DNA. The 10,000 Year Explosion: How Civilization Accelerated Human Evolution, is an investigation of how modern humans evolved genetically. Both are useful and accessible scientific histories of modern humans. As our ability to investigate ancient DNA & genetics continues to advance, societal conclusions will be interesting and complex. Scientific investigation of the history of our species, our DNA and genetics, will not stop because the data and conclusions become uncomfortable.

Out of Africa… or not

The “Out of Africa” hypothesis may not be as we’ve thought. It seems that two major expansions from Africa occurred, and in-between them a “return to Africa” from humans who had interbred with Neanderthals. Neanderthals had larger brains more conducive to abstract reasoning that perhaps evolved to deal with the harsher climate of Europe. This interbred cohort did not make it south of the Sahara, leaving Sub-Saharan Africans at an evolutionary, intellectual disadvantage.

Why are these people always angry? Could it be because they live in a world they cannot comprehend?

National Homicide Rates in 2019 by Race and Ethnicity, Age, and Sex

Basic intelligence and IQ

Though many disregard IQ as a useful measure of intelligence today, the fact of the matter is this:

Research has shown that IQ is generally strongly correlated with positive life outcomes, including health and longevity, job performance, and adult income. It is also protective in ways that are not fully understood: People with high IQs seem to be at an advantage in coping with traumatic events…

What is the average IQ of sub Saharan Africans?

The IQ of Africans oscillates around a value of 71. We will later see that this value is partly due to the impact of undernourishment. Lynn evaluates the intellectual genotype of Africans at an IQ of 80, i.e., the value obtained by Africans living in sufficient nutritional conditions.

“The World’s Most Important Map”

Question to Grok: What IQ is necessary to function in the modern complex world?

Reply from Grok:

Thresholds for Functioning

· Below ~70–75: Significant challenges with independent living. Many need ongoing support for complex tasks like managing money, employment, or legal matters. Modern life (smartphones, online banking, job applications) is difficult without assistance.

· 75–85 (low average/borderline): Can often live independently with effort, but struggle more with education, complex jobs, and adapting to change. Higher rates of poverty, unemployment, and dependency on social services. Many manage routine jobs but face limits in “knowledge work.”

Does the average IQ of Africans displaced to the Caribbean or Latin America differ from Sub-Saharan Africans? No.

3. Africans in the Caribbean and Latin America The median value is 71, the same as for Africans in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In reference to the current demand from this cohort for “Reparations,” the below. You’re welcome:

4. IQ of African Americans The median value for African Americans is 84, which is significantly higher than the average of 71 in Sub-Saharan Africa. There are several reasons for this higher score. -African Americans enjoy better living conditions than in Africa, particularly regarding food. -African Americans have an average of 25% of European Caucasian ancestors. Lynn estimates that there is a gain of 0.2 IQ points per percentage point of Caucasian genes, amounting to a gain of 5 points for 25%. That leads to 80 for the African intellectual genotype. In the southern states of the United States, where hybridization with Europeans is only a few percent, the African American IQ is about 80.

Now What?

The open questions no one is publicly addressing that will not go away:

How will civilized society react to this information as it become more common, based on ever-more detailed scientific investigatory data, and society becomes more aware?

What will be the implications for public policy in government, education, employment, enfranchisement, housing, law enforcement, etc.?

Given the magnification and obvious truth of stereotypes that were born of pattern recognition and are magnified today via DEI policies and the inundation of videos from cameras on cops, doorbells, roads, retail establishments, cars, and cell phones, it’s probably wise not to pretend we can keep kicking this problem down the road.

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