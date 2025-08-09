If you think the culture is not changing and a serious vibe shift underway, explain how the two biggest “news” stories of the past week were Sydney Sweeney’s boobs and fluorescent green dildos.

The left’s NAZIfication of everything has become a joke with their reaction to a jeans ad. It’s not even a new ad. Brooke Shields did a jeans/genes ad ages ago … when she was only 13, OBTW… (paging Jeffery Epstein). How did the ad market react? Dunkin Donuts had a genes ad out in days, and it turns out Baskin Robbins had a Sweeney ad in June that now is being added to the culture wars… It seems that the party of morbidly obese purple-haired nose-ringed women and trannies can’t stand attractive men or women, so they must be NAZIs.

Does anyone else find it hilarious that the Democrat Party (no, it’s not the “Democratic Party;” it’s anything but democratic… check the fleebaggers or Bernie (2016) or Kamala’s “nomination”…), a party that wants to nationalize everything, demands socialism, that in recent memory actually supported workers, all-of-a-sudden has a problem with the “National Socialist Workers' Party,” of which “NAZI” is the acronym? It’s kinda like how Democrats loved Russia during the Cold War and now blame the world’s ills on a guy they fantasize is Russia’s puppet. It’s amazing anyone takes Democrats seriously.

The WNBA women have proven themselves obnoxious by the constant attacks against Caitlin Clark, the best thing to happen to this league in… ever. People actually are watching now. (One almost wonders whether the WNBA execs are buying the dildos and paying the throwers as a marketing ploy to increase viewership and attendance…) The cultural reaction? One can bet on the color of the next dildo.

The NYT is fantasizing that the boobs brouhaha - the biggest since Marylin Monroe’s display as the first centerfold in Playboy - is somehow a product of the right. LOL. And it’s difficult to see dildomania as anything other than a protest by actual fans against the nonsense and physical violence that greeted Clark, seemingly just because of her skin color. If the women of the WNBA can’t take their game seriously enough to accept Clark’s level of talent without going batshit crazy, why would anyone else take them seriously? A dildo seems a reasonable response to the circus.

In other news, TX Democrats are running away from Democracy, Democrat officeholders of “No one is above the law” fame are pretending illegal aliens are “above the law,” the TV viewing audience has been vaccinated against Colbert, of dancing vaccine fame, CPB is being cancelled, Boasberg is being spanked, The View seems to be on the ropes, and race-baiting congressional districts are (finally) under review by SCOTUS as violating the 14th Amendment.

While we aren’t quite yet at “Happy Days Are Here Again,” the vibe shift certainly is heading in that direction…

Yes, this is that consequential a presidency.

