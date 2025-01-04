If you’re a Boomer, you remember when “janitors” became “custodians” or “maintenance engineers,” and when the “handicapped” became the “differently abled.” These euphemisms don’t change anything about the role or situation of the person; they just obfuscate. They’re childish.

“Gain of Function” is similar: Tony FauXi, EcoHealth, the WHO, Bill Gates… don’t want to be labelled “bioweapons specialists,” so we find ourselves using a euphemism. Again, this is obfuscatory childishness surpassed only by our childish acceptance of it.

What they are doing is un-euphemistically illegal under US and international law.

Their euphemism doesn’t alter the fact they’re globalist killers bent on global mass murder; exactly what they accomplished with Covid & the jab, and what it seems they are repeating with a GoF “bird flu.”

Gates, Kerry, Klaus, Macron, Scholz, Starmer, Trudeau, Obama… want a global population of 500,000,000…. That’s 7,500,000,000 fewer people than today. You don’t think they’re going to off themselves, do you?

Anyone participating in any way in gain of function research - scientists, landlords, janitors, security guards, etc. - ought to be arrested and hanged. A trial is no more necessary than a battlefield trial of enemies releasing poison gas in combat. These people are creating and then letting into the wild biologics designed to kill our families, our children, our education, our economy… our future.

And unless you think the scientists doing the gene splicing are stupid, these biologics - first covid, then the jab, and now “bird flu” - are acting exactly as they were designed to act. Is Jab 2.0 next?

The issue, however, is much larger than infecting millions of people with a deadly virus or a more-deadly “vaccination” in a game of ‘which was the chicken and which the egg?’

Was Covid created for the jab or the jab for Covid?

This GoF “research” is of a piece with New Orleans Chief of PD not even bothering to know NOLA had already-purchased security systems that could have prevented the carnage, or not simply parking a garbage truck at the end of Bourbon Street.

It’s of a piece with Mayorkas breaking the law, literally, millions of times by illegally letting in - and flying in - millions of illegal aliens, as well as the tens of times he perjured himself with the testimony under oath that “the border is secure.”

It’s part-and-parcel with Lerner lying about targeting organizations based on political views, with Wray lying about FBI involvement, instigation and incitement of J6, with Garland sending his Gestapo after “kidnappers” of a sitting governor and parents in school board meetings, with Hillary destroying 33,000 subpoenaed emails, with Bill meeting the AG on the tarmac “to discuss their grandchildren.”

(And, yes, I use “Gestapo” advisedly it means “secret state police.” Which is exactly what the FBI has become.)

All of these were violations of the law allowed to go un-punished. And the malefactors knew they would be un-punished.

It’s what happens because we allow the rule of law to be ignored. And so have been operating since January 20, 2009, under the rule of man: authoritarianism.

The law (that we are told “no one is above”) specifies punishments - consequences - for each of the transgressions listed above. By ignoring consequences, we effectively reject the rule of law and enable the devolution of America into a lawless country under the rule of man.

It’s worse, even, than that.

We talk about, and those living in a phone booth brag that, America is a “government of limited, Constitutional powers.”

Not so’s you’d notice.

Is foreign aid amongst these powers? No.

Energy? No.

Education? No.

Housing? No.

Healthcare? No.

Sexual orientation / gender idiocy? No.

Marriage, Sports, Bathrooms…? No.

“General Police Powers?” No.

… yet we allow Congress to legislate, the President to issue Executive Orders, and SCOTUS to hear cases on the above issues in which none of the three branches of the federal government have any jurisdiction.

How much of our $36T in debt was spent on things the federal government is not allowed to do?

How much are we being taxed to pay for actions the federal government is not allowed to take?

Why do we allow any of this illegality by our servants?

It seems to me three legitimate ways forward present themselves.

Continue to allow the federal government to do whatever it wants, as we have been since 1945 - fight undeclared wars, invent unauthorized Cabinet bureaucracies, redistribute trillions of American taxpayer dollars overseas, deploy our military all over the globe (189 countries), etc. Hold an Article V Constitutional Convention under the fantasy that a new charter will ensure voters elect different types of officials (honest ones) than we elect today and that these new officials will observe their limits better than the morons we elect today (LOL) Actually take advantage of DOGE & AI: teach an AI query the enumerated powers and turn it loose to search the entire federal code for violations, highlight every instance of a law or regulation that violates the enumerated powers, then legislate or EO every violation out of existence.

Or we can just burn it all down, which seems, at least at this point, a more drastic action than necessary, even though we burned down the British occupation over a 2% tax…

My vote is for option 3: we have the technology. With DOGE & Trump, we have - seemingly - the leadership.

If we’re going to drain the swamp, let’s use AI and the Constitution to pull the plug - nonviolently, completely within the guard rails of the Supreme Law of the Land.

If that doesn’t work, if our uber-worthless elites stand in that door, then we can go 1776 on them. But let’s try this, first.

