It should be understood that Biden’s War on Ukraine is analogous to an mRNA vax on the free world by the globalists with the same intended result as the Covid vax: destroyed national anti-tyranny immune systems, “turbo cancers,” excess deaths, and the cratering in the birth rates of freedom in various countries.

Both are demonstrating a globalist, tyrannical political establishment ignoring and rejecting millennia of hard-won freedom and liberty, tradition and culture, destroying the sovereign voices of the people that were won over millennia.

The deaths and destruction caused by each are intentional.

France and the UK have voted to go communist. Germany, debanking, outlawing, and disarming political opponents, is following their lead.

Both “vaccinations” are destroying whatever they touch. Countries with the highest Covid vax rates are experiencing the highest “excess death” rates and rates of new Covid infection.

Those who went all-in on the vax similarly are all-in on the GAE war on Ukraine, and for the same reason: they are surrendering their sovereignty to unelected globalist tyrants: WHO, UN, WEF, Bill Gates, Barack OBiden.

By doing so they are destroying their internal defenses to tyranny by sending their white blood cells to Ukraine, while opening their body politic to turbo infection, probably fatal if not immediately resisted, from the global south.

Finland, for example, fully on-board with the War on Ukraine “vaccination,” and one of the countries Gorbachev was promised would not join NATO as Western leaders lied about the promised non-expansion of NATO, now seems to be challenging Russia to attack it. This seems to have become recognized by the Nuland/Kagan death cult as perhaps the best way for the war-mongering GAE to get their demanded war with Russia via Article 5.

Huge numbers of Americans, essentially all of us with critical thinking faculties, rejected the death injection, still have stable immune systems, biological and political, and are supporting Trump, as we supported BREXIT, Meloni, Milei, and Orban.

Those who - still - are supporting the clotshot, masking, distancing, school closures… are supporting DementiaJoe & the Warmongers.

Hungary’s Victor Orban seems to be preserving his nation’s immune system by rejecting EU demands to mandate the Ukraine vax and is refusing to lay-open his body politic to infection from the global south. He is gaining allies from across Europe and Western Civilization as he resists the globalist’s mandated anti-nation vax.

This Globalist Ukraine vax is bringing together countries previously at-odds or not on good terms. India and Russia, India and China, Saudi Arabia and China. American forces are being kicked-out of African countries inviting-in … Red China. None of this is positive for liberty, so you probably should connect these dots…

If Western Civilization is to be preserved for our children – NOT the non-existent children of the childless left - the Ukraine vax must be rejected, nations must again build-up rather than destroy their national immune systems to globalist tyranny, and Orban’s lead to fight-back the encroaching disease of tyranny and Islamization must be joined.

Or the globalist’s “vaccinations” will destroy us all.

Which is their intent.

