Seems to me that the DNC has faithfully & consistently proved - for decades - that they just don’t care what their voters want.

In three recent, nationally- watched races, Bernie v Hillary, DementiaJoe & the Cackler, and now the NAZI in Maine, the DNC ignored their voters, and chose the nominee they wanted.

This is not new. For decades the Party establishment has had “superdelegates” in their nomination process to ensure that their preferred candidate got the nom, regardless of the votes of their base and the outcome of their primaries.

For those unfamiliar, “Superdelegates” originated after the 1968 convention. The guy who had just won the Democrat nomination with the CA primary, RFK, got whacked at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles as he was giving his victory speech. Rather than giving RFK’s primary victories to the #2 candidate, Party elders ignored their voters and picked the guy THEY wanted, H. Humphrey, LBJ’s veep, whom Nixon defeated with 301 Electoral College votes in November.

This decision at their party’s convention, which came to be known as the “1968 Chicago Police Convention” due to the bashing in huge street riots outside the convention hall by the cops, of the heads of those who disagreed with the authoritarian actions of the Party, combined with the antipathy of the rioting base of the party to the war in Vietnam escalated by Humphrey’s boss, caused the elders to devise a way to ignore their voters while making it seem like their votes counted, when the entire purpose of “superdelegates” is to ensure that they don’t.

The idea that Democrats care about the wishes of their own voters is as laughable as the idea they care about America, liberty, law, prosperity, women, children, education, and secure elections.

That their voters still seem to trust them, and to whine in the streets about “No Kings” and “saving muh democracy” amazes. But democrats like our appalling teacher unions for a reason…

The only explanation I can come up with for the left not having their Tea Party moment is this: lefty voters just want (need?) to have someone tell them what to do; they are utterly incapable of standing up to an authority they believe should be total. The entire idea of freedom just appalls them.

WaPo is correct, “democracy dies in darkness. It’s the darkness of the back rooms of the DNC in which Democrat leadership has been knifing democracy for decades.

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