In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
7h

Compare voters to dogs and cats.

Democrats are dogs. They need someone to tell them what to do and when to do it. They're incapable of ethical or moral decisions, as they inherit those traits from their masters. Whatever they're trained to do, they do.

Republicans, on the other hand, are cats. Independent, untrainable, each a holder of their own flavor of ethics and morals. While they are all "for the same thing" they differ in how to get there to the point that there is no hope of coordination.

These descriptions carry on farther than just mindset. It's as easy to envision a pack of wild dogs as it is to laugh at the fool who tries to herd cats.

That's just the way it is. Ain't life grand?

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