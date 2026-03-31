In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Europe has fallen. We know that. The Muslims now own Europe, and they're welcome to it. They've become used to papa US being there, and, being not only weak but disingenuous,

duplicitous, and parasitic. A tough combination to respect, yet up until Trump, it seems our government did. Since the end of the Great Wars (neither of which was our responsibility in Europe) where Europeans decided they'd kill each other because, you know, reasons. The Pacific war was ours, and wouldn't have been half as difficult if we weren't supporting our grifting dependents across the pond. Ever since then we've fallen for the lie that they need our help. They didn't and don't. All of Europe (not you Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, or Sweden) has instituted social benefit programs they could only afford because they didn't need an army - they had us. Well, it's time that's over. Go get your own oil. Provide for your own defense. Either resist Islam or become djimmi. Your call, just don't call us when you stub your toe. It's almost as if we're headed for the world-wide organization Orwell predicted in 1984. Let's just make sure Oceania doesn't end up with a real Big Brother by fighting government overreach here at home.

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