People need to understand why Europeans are wetting their panties about Trump telling them to “go get your own oil.”

Since 1945, America has been footing the bill of the European welfare state. You may have thought we were funding their defense.



You were mistaken.



The first role of any government and its tax revenues is to defend their nation and its populace. Money is fungible. Our spending has allowed their lattes, period. Their entire social welfare system is due to American tax dollars.

Which is why they’re upset.

No one’s going to attack Europe again. Those - vanishingly - few Europeans paying attention know this. It’s why no European nation has any military capability worthy of mention.



And they don’t care as long as Americans remain stupid enough to pay their “defense” bills, allowing their own tax dollars to be diverted away from their primary duty - defending their countries - to the social welfare systems they so condescendingly tell us we don’t have.



But if someone upsets their welfare apple cart, which is exactly what Trump is doing (and it’s about time), they ALL care about that.



Their politicians know that if they force their subjects (people prohibited from gun ownership are not “citizens”) to work for a living and work more than 35 hrs/wk, and perhaps get laid off in an economic downturn, and forego their daily latte, all to build and maintain their own defensive capability… well, the bastards won’t get re-elected.



And that’s all any elected pol cares about.



Historically, only two cohorts have attacked Europe: Muslims, and other Europeans. Today they’re inviting in the Muslims, and no European country has the capability to attack another.



If peace in Europe was America’s postwar goal, we have achieved that via the enervation of Europe’s populace. Europeans are destroying that peace voluntarily by inviting the Turd World into their living rooms. Their choice. Not our monkey, not our circus.



They’ll need to figure out all by themselves how to deal with the barbarians they’ve invited to rape and murder the European women refusing to populate their future.



Of course, if Europeans cared about their future their men would be protecting their women and their women would be populating that future. Neither of these is the case.



If they don’t care about their future, it’s foolish of us to do so.



European masterminds demanded a New World Order.



Trump is giving them exactly that.

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