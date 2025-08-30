In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
2d

"No one in congress any longer writes legislation; it’s all done by lobbyists."

Yes, but the reality is much worse. Most legislation is written on the fly, day after day, by unelected bureaucrats who, under the Constitution, have no power to create laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2d

Wow! Perfectly sensible to think that we can do without NATO. Add the UN to that list. Both of them suck up every penny of our money that they can and produce zero in return. If there even needs to be a NATO, why doesn't the EU just do it? They're all of the rest of the north Atlantic excepting the US. If we left they could do as they please.

And you're correct, we make a lot of money selling arms to people. We should just take care of ourselves, create the weapons for the US, and if Canada or Mexico wants to buy some, they'll have to jump through hoops to prove they deserve them.

If the rest of the world wants our oil, they can buy it on the open market. We can develop the resources we have here at home and not depend on anyone else for just about everything. Do we want to sell our products to the rest of the world? Sure, however we should be in a position where we don't need overseas markets and increase production to satisfy outside demand.

Part of this is closing our borders to any except those who can provide something we need, and we don't need any more unskilled labor. Build up our own population by encouraging the nuclear family. Make it worth people's participation by rewarding families - something Trump sort of ran up the flagpole - for having more children.

I truly believe we don't need Europe or Russia, and certainly not China. If we build up the country to the point they're not ever interested in Finding Out, so much the better for us.

Unfortunately these things require passage of laws and regulation, which, according to you (and I agree) congress won't do.

Is the solution an Article 5 Constitutional Convention? No other option except the kinetic options occur to me. Your thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture