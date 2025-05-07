Key phrases in the below grabbed paragraphs from the Z-Man:

· It is why there is no solution within the democratic process

· [The elites] see the people as weak and contemptible for not doing what they should, in response to the elites

· Maybe the people will run out of excuses and rise up to do what they should have done long ago

· Maybe we just keep voting ourselves into civilizational collapse.

… It is why there is no solution within the democratic process. That process evolved to give the Dirt People choices approved by the Cloud People. There will never be an option to get rid of the Cloud People on the ballot. The point of the democratic process is to confirm to the Cloud People that they are the Cloud People. We see this with Trump, who is like a giant set upon by a massive swarm of bees. The democratic system will defend its master at any cost.

Proof that the universe has a sense of humor is the fact that the West has reached this crisis because the defenders of democracy are daring the people to do what is necessary for the will of the people to be respected by the state. The smug, soyish faces of the male politicians and the schoolmarmish demeaner of the females, reeks of contempt for the voters. They see the people as weak and contemptible for not doing what they should, in response to the elites.