Artemis and Icarus
Dunno about others, but I’m anxious about this Artemis mission.
Apollo 8, our first manned mission around the moon, had a team of scientists, engineers, and administrators with multiple Mercury missions, multiple Gemini missions, and multiple Apollo missions under their belts. Those of us old enough to have lived through all of that remember Apollo 1 and Apollo 13.
The on-pad fire in a test of Apollo 1 set back our space program by over a year.
A completely different, completely inexperienced NASA team now is launching a mission more complex than Apollo 8 on a completely untested platform. Hubris?
If anything goes wrong, it will delay our return to the moon, and move China’s aggressive lunar push into the lead for the ultimate high ground.
Not sure that a few less-complex missions in advance of this first lunar mission within the lifetimes of nearly the entire team, a few flights of this rocket system before sending it to the moon, might not have been the wiser choice.
God speed.
A few minutes into yesterday's Artemis II launch our TV screen went totally black for about three or four seconds. There’s no denying our hearts skipped a beat as those vivid, terrifying memories of the 1986 Challenger Space Shuttle disaster came flooding back. We echo your sentiments, Alex: God’s Speed Artemis II. We’re looking forward to your splashdown off San Diego.
I will repeat my comment to Miguel Gonzalez so I don't have to think any more...I can understand why a child of the Apollo series wouldn't be very excited about Artemis II, however I am excited with our re-entry to space. I was in the Marine Corps, assigned to the launch site recovery team for Apollo 8, and am exceptionally proud of my extremely minor role. Being 1500 yards from a Saturn 5 when they light the candle is indescribable. Just to be a part of that team was pretty much the honor of a lifetime. Unfortunately we quit space exploration for a near earth research facility. Now we're outbound again. Whatever gets that going again is exciting, in my opinion.