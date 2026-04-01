Dunno about others, but I’m anxious about this Artemis mission.



Apollo 8, our first manned mission around the moon, had a team of scientists, engineers, and administrators with multiple Mercury missions, multiple Gemini missions, and multiple Apollo missions under their belts. Those of us old enough to have lived through all of that remember Apollo 1 and Apollo 13.



The on-pad fire in a test of Apollo 1 set back our space program by over a year.



A completely different, completely inexperienced NASA team now is launching a mission more complex than Apollo 8 on a completely untested platform. Hubris?



If anything goes wrong, it will delay our return to the moon, and move China’s aggressive lunar push into the lead for the ultimate high ground.



Not sure that a few less-complex missions in advance of this first lunar mission within the lifetimes of nearly the entire team, a few flights of this rocket system before sending it to the moon, might not have been the wiser choice.



God speed.

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