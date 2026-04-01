In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
4d

A few minutes into yesterday's Artemis II launch our TV screen went totally black for about three or four seconds. There’s no denying our hearts skipped a beat as those vivid, terrifying memories of the 1986 Challenger Space Shuttle disaster came flooding back. We echo your sentiments, Alex: God’s Speed Artemis II. We’re looking forward to your splashdown off San Diego.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5d

I will repeat my comment to Miguel Gonzalez so I don't have to think any more...I can understand why a child of the Apollo series wouldn't be very excited about Artemis II, however I am excited with our re-entry to space. I was in the Marine Corps, assigned to the launch site recovery team for Apollo 8, and am exceptionally proud of my extremely minor role. Being 1500 yards from a Saturn 5 when they light the candle is indescribable. Just to be a part of that team was pretty much the honor of a lifetime. Unfortunately we quit space exploration for a near earth research facility. Now we're outbound again. Whatever gets that going again is exciting, in my opinion.

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